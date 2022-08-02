How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

Love Island 2023: How to apply for summer series as applications open...

Love Island 2022 came to a dramatic end when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners.

But while the iconic villa doors may have only just closed, the application process for next year’s series has just begun.

So, if you think you could be in for a chance of finding love or winning the £50,000 cash prize, here’s everything you need to know…

Ekin Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

How to apply for Love Island 2023

You can apply for the summer series of Love Island 2023 through the ITV website HERE.

There is only one specific rule which is that all applicants must be over the age of 18.

The application asks you to fill in some details about yourself including your full name, age, address and email address.

After all your basic details have been added, you will then be asked to share some photos of yourself, as well as your social media handles.

Tasha and Andrew were on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

As the final part of the application, you will have to send a video of yourself in landscape which details your current job and a bit about your personality

You will then have to say why you’d like to be on the show in a bid to impress the producers.

If you make it to the next round, you will get a call from one of the bosses at ITV and you might be invited to an audition.

And any applicants lucky enough to make it through to the next round may be invited to do an in-person screen test with producers.

The ITV website states: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”