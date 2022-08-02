How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

2 August 2022, 11:53 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 12:15

Love Island 2023: How to apply for summer series as applications open...

Love Island 2022 came to a dramatic end when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners.

But while the iconic villa doors may have only just closed, the application process for next year’s series has just begun.

So, if you think you could be in for a chance of finding love or winning the £50,000 cash prize, here’s everything you need to know…

Ekin Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

How to apply for Love Island 2023

You can apply for the summer series of Love Island 2023 through the ITV website HERE.

There is only one specific rule which is that all applicants must be over the age of 18.

The application asks you to fill in some details about yourself including your full name, age, address and email address.

After all your basic details have been added, you will then be asked to share some photos of yourself, as well as your social media handles.

Tasha and Andrew were on Love Island 2022
Tasha and Andrew were on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

As the final part of the application, you will have to send a video of yourself in landscape which details your current job and a bit about your personality

You will then have to say why you’d like to be on the show in a bid to impress the producers.

If you make it to the next round, you will get a call from one of the bosses at ITV and you might be invited to an audition.

And any applicants lucky enough to make it through to the next round may be invited to do an in-person screen test with producers.

The ITV website states: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

Louisa Clein plays Maya Stepney in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

Big Brother is back on our TVs

ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island last night

Who won Love Island last night?

Here's how old Luca Bish from Love Island is

How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

Trending on Heart

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Celebrities

Linda Robson has opened up about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Celebrities

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

Big Brother looks set to return next year

Big Brother 'set to return as ITV bosses strike deal'

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar's life away from Olivia Radfield

Michael Owen didn't appear in Love Island Meet the Parents

Michael Owen breaks silence on daughter Gemma's Love Island stint as her family meet Luca

Heart's top picks for August

Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is tonight

What time is the Love Island final and how long is it on for?

Here's who left Love Island last night

Who went out of Love Island last night?

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of baby Rose's dress

Stacey Solomon reveals matching wedding dress with daughter Rose

Celebrities

There's a shock Love Island dumping twist tonight

Love Island first look: Who is dumped tonight in shock twist?

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'I was fuming after another woman told my son to stop crying as her baby was asleep'

Lifestyle

Stacey has shared the first photos from her wedding

Stacey Solomon unveils fairytale dress in stunning first wedding pictures

Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case

Rebekah Vardy loses 'Wagatha Christie' case against Coleen Rooney

News