Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

30 July 2025, 17:18

Who is still together and who has split?
Who is still together and who has split? Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's what has happened between all the Love Island couples since they left the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has seen many faces come through the villa doors - and leave - sometimes in a matter of weeks and others in a matter of days.

While many of this year's cast didn't leave with a romantic connection, like Billykiss, Malisha and Giorgio, there are a handful that left hand-in-hand with hopes of making a relationship on the outside work.

Ben and Andrada were in a good place when they left, Tommy had forgiven Lucy for her shocking voice note and Harrison literally left the villa to be with Lauren.

So, where are the Love Island 2025 couples now, and who has split and who is still together?

Are Ben and Andrada still together?

No, Ben and Andrada split up just a week after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

Ben and Andrada left Love Island together
Ben and Andrada left Love Island together. Picture: ITV

Following their departure from the show, Ben and Andrada were confident they would continue their romance on the outside, however, after pictures of Ben cosying up to a TOWIE star, it appears that the pair are over.

Ben was pictured with Dani Imbert around a week after leaving the villa, holding hands at an event at Broadwick Soho.

A source who was there told The Sun: “There was instant attraction from the moment they met - they spent two hours kissing at the party it was all very intimate.

"It’s clearly very much over with Andrada as Dani seemed to be the only thing on his mind."

Are Tommy and Lucy still together?

It is unclear if Tommy and Lucy are still together since leaving the villa.

It is unclear if Tommy and Lucy are still together
It is unclear if Tommy and Lucy are still together. Picture: itv

Tommy left Love Island with Lucy when it was decided by Shakira and Ty that their time on the show was over. While unhappy with her decision at the time, the pair were confident that their romance would continue on the outside world.

Having said that, if social media is anything to go by, the pair haven't spent much time together since going for dinner with Harrison and Lauren following their exit.

Now, Tommy has featured on Emily's social media, sparking rumours he has reunited with his ex.

Are Harrison and Lauren still together?

Yes, Harrison and Lauren are still together.

Harrison and Lauren are still together
Harrison and Lauren are still together. Picture: ITV

Despite the controversy around their relationship, Harrison and Lauren are still going strong since their time in the villa came to an end.

While they are not yet official, Harrison told Heart that he was simply waiting for Lauren to meet his family before adding the 'girlfriend and boyfriend' label.

He explained: "I think a big thing for me was wanting Lauren to meet my family first before I made any big decisions because I feel like getting my family’s approval is a big thing. So I feel like in the next few days Lauren’s going to meet my family and we’ll go from there."

Are Emma and Boris still together?

No, Emma and Boris are no longer together after leaving Love Island together.

The pair were dumped during the process of getting to know one another, and have since confirmed that they have agreed to just be friends.

While Emma described them as "flirty friends", she added that the distance between them would be too much to make a relationship work.

