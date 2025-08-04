What time is the Love Island 2025 final and how long is it on for?

Love Island 2025 is coming to end with Maya Jama hosting the final. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2025 is finally coming to an end but what time is it on ITV2 tonight? And how long is the final on for? Here's all your TV show answers.

ITV has brought us the best series of Love Island in 2025 along with contestants including Harry Cooksley, Meg Moore, Shakira Khan and Toni Laites.

But now, after eight weeks of drama, love triangles, shocking bombshells and more 'wife swapping' than we can keep up with, it's time for the final episode.

With finalists including Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yaz and Jamie and Angel and Ty, Maya Jama will be bringing the party to the villa tonight to crown the winners or 2025.

So what time is the Love Island 2025 final? And how long will it be on for? Here's all the details you need so you don't miss a thing.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry have made it to the final. Picture: ITV2

What time is the Love Island 2025 final tonight?

As always, you'll find the final ever episode of the 2025 summer series on ITV2 at 9pm.

Maya Jama will be hosting the grand event which includes all of this year's finalists plus plenty of dumped islanders from along the way. We can expect to see a few familiar faces from previous series too.

Viewers will get the final instalment from the villa, which has been mixed up this year as they removed the extravagant final dates and girls day out.

Throughout the show, Maya will announce fourth, third and second place before revealing the ultimate winners of the £50,000 prize fund.

Love Island's Ty and Angel are in 2025's top four. Picture: ITV2

How long is the Love Island 2025 final on for?

Of course, with so much to fit in, the episode is longer than the average hour we're used to.

The Love Island final will come to an end at 10:35pm meaning it has a total run time of one hour and 35 minutes.

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion?

ITV has yet to confirm whether there will be a reunion for the summer cast of 2025 after cancelling the show for 2024.

A statement last year revealed production would be focusing on the final few weeks of the show and the finale rather than worrying about putting together a reunion show.

However, after such a dramatic series in 2025, could this be enough to tempt ITV bosses for another episode? We hope so! Otherwise, we'll just have to keep caught up on all the latest updates on their personal social media accounts.