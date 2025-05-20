When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Love Island start and what time is it on ITV2 and ITVX?

Love Island is back in summer 2025 and we can't wait for the new cast to strut their stuff in the iconic villa alongside host Maya Jama.

Following on from All Stars earlier this year which saw Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman win the show, this season's cast will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and find romance. However with these two splitting shortly after winning, the 2025 islanders may want a stronger connection!

With the 10-year anniversary episode airing in the coming weeks, many viewers have started to wonder when Love Island 2025 will kick off.

So when does Love Island season 12 start? Here is everything you need to know.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island once again. Picture: ITV

When is Love Island 2025 back?

The exact start date for Love Island season 12 has not been confirmed yet, however it is expected the show will return in June. Whilst Love Island's first episode normally airs on the first Monday of June, many fans have speculated the start date has been pushed back to June 9th due to the lack of promos so far.

On May 19th the Love Island Instagram account teased its comeback with the caption: "100% our type on paper ❤️‍🔥🏝️" alongside a video of a printer with the words "Attention: Love Island is coming soon. Attendance mandatory" written on the paper.

It was also signed off by presenter Maya who branded herself the 'CEO of love' on the document.

Watch the Love Island 2025 teaser here:

Watch the Love Island 2025 teaser

What time does Love Island start?

The time Love Island is due to kick off at has not been revealed, however previous series have seen the show begin at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Confirming the series will return in summer 2025, ITV said: "The OG dating show returns as a fresh batch of singletons prepare for the summer of a lifetime in the ultimate search for love.

"Maya Jama will preside over all of the in-villa action as the class of 2025 get set for all of the twists and turns the Island has to offer, from bombshell arrivals to surprise dumpings.

"Series 12, which celebrates a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015, comes hot off the heels of Love Island All Stars, which quickly became one of the most streamed series in the show’s history - the show has also become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on over 400 occasions."