When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

20 May 2025, 15:35

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed
Love Island 2025 has been confirmed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Love Island start and what time is it on ITV2 and ITVX?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back in summer 2025 and we can't wait for the new cast to strut their stuff in the iconic villa alongside host Maya Jama.

Following on from All Stars earlier this year which saw Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman win the show, this season's cast will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and find romance. However with these two splitting shortly after winning, the 2025 islanders may want a stronger connection!

With the 10-year anniversary episode airing in the coming weeks, many viewers have started to wonder when Love Island 2025 will kick off.

So when does Love Island season 12 start? Here is everything you need to know.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island once again
Maya Jama is hosting Love Island once again. Picture: ITV

When is Love Island 2025 back?

The exact start date for Love Island season 12 has not been confirmed yet, however it is expected the show will return in June. Whilst Love Island's first episode normally airs on the first Monday of June, many fans have speculated the start date has been pushed back to June 9th due to the lack of promos so far.

On May 19th the Love Island Instagram account teased its comeback with the caption: "100% our type on paper ❤️‍🔥🏝️" alongside a video of a printer with the words "Attention: Love Island is coming soon. Attendance mandatory" written on the paper.

It was also signed off by presenter Maya who branded herself the 'CEO of love' on the document.

Watch the Love Island 2025 teaser here:

Watch the Love Island 2025 teaser

What time does Love Island start?

The time Love Island is due to kick off at has not been revealed, however previous series have seen the show begin at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Confirming the series will return in summer 2025, ITV said: "The OG dating show returns as a fresh batch of singletons prepare for the summer of a lifetime in the ultimate search for love.

"Maya Jama will preside over all of the in-villa action as the class of 2025 get set for all of the twists and turns the Island has to offer, from bombshell arrivals to surprise dumpings.

"Series 12, which celebrates a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015, comes hot off the heels of Love Island All Stars, which quickly became one of the most streamed series in the show’s history - the show has also become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on over 400 occasions."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Trending on Heart

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained