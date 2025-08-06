Everything the Love Island 2025 stars have been up to since leaving the villa

The Love Island stars have been busy since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood/@dejonnoelwilliams/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where are the Love Island 2025 stars now? Here is everything they've done since leaving the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island 2025 cast have warmed the hearts of the UK, as Toni and Cach were crowned winners with Harry and Shakira, Yasmin and Jamie, and Ty and Angel also making it to the final.

This season has been one for the history books with the villa divide, the return of Harry's ex Emma, and Meg and Dejon's rollercoaster of a relationship intertwined, there was never a dull episode!

As they return to the UK to begin their new lives in the spotlight, all of the Islanders have been keeping busy whilst working on their blossoming relationships.

Here's everything the stars of Love Island have been up to since leaving the villa.

Dejon has reunited with Meg's mum. Picture: Instagram/@dejonnoelwilliams

Angel and Ty flew back to the UK together. Picture: Instagram/@angeliqueswift

Conor has reunited with his family in Dublin. Picture: Instagram/@cpeezy

Lauren and Harrison have been dining out since leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

Helena has returned to the UK. Picture: Instagram/@helenaforddd

The Love Island girls have been hanging out. Picture: Instagram/@emmamunr0

The Love Island boys have also been spending time together. Picture: Instagram/@_tommybradley_