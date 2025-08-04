Love Island 2025 winner odds reveal favourite couple

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Shakira and Harry have become front runners in odds ahead of the final, taking place on Monday night.

Love Island 2025 has been one of the most dramatic and entertaining series for a long time, and now it is up to the viewers to decide who will win the series; Harry and Shakira, Yasmin and Jamie, Toni and Cach or Angel and Ty.

Throughout series 12 of Love Island, people's opinions of each of the couples have changed, as have the couples themselves. In the last week alone, we've seen Harry go from exclusive with Helena to a full-blown romance with Shakira.

Meanwhile, contestants such as Yasmin and Toni - who have been firm favourites from their first days in the villa - have coupled-up with equally loved partners; Cach and Jamie.

So, ahead of the final, what are the bookies saying and who is favourite to win the series?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2025?

At the moment, Shakira and Harry are favourites to win Love Island 2025.

This may surprise some viewers, especially as they are one of the newer couples to form after weeks exploring other connections. However, from the online feedback it appears people are confident that the pair are the real deal.

In second place according to the odds is Toni and Cach, who recently become exclusive after a turbulent time in the villa. Toni originally chose Harrison over Cach, however, following his departure from the villa realised the mistake she had made. Since then, they have been working on getting back on track.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry are favourites to win. Picture: itv

In third place is Yasmin and Jamie. Yasmin has been a favourite since the moment she entered the Love Island villa, and with her budding romance with Jamie taking off, people have loved watching a softer side of the star.

In last place is Angel and Ty. Angel and Ty have had a pretty easy run at Love Island, finding a connection with one another quickly and staying steady until the end. However, as they are newer members of the 2025 cast, the fanbase for them isn't as strong as it is for others.

Love Island 2025 winner odds