Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

8 January 2026, 12:43

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells
Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 will see four new bombshells enter the villa early - with three of them being regular faces in the South African villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama and the cast of Love Island 2026 will be back on our screens on January 12th and while there's already been a huge twist for the opening episode revealed, we also now know who four of the bombshells will be.

It's been reported the famous islanders, three who have already appeared on All Stars, have touched down in South Africa and are ready and waiting for the ITV2 producers to give them the go ahead.

As revealed by The Sun, they said: "Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples."

So who are the four bombshells expected to be dropped into the Love Island villa? Here's what we know.

Samie Elishi is said to be heading back to the Love Island villa for a third time
Samie Elishi is said to be heading back to the Love Island villa for a third time. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Samie Elishi

Age: 25

Love Island series: Season 9 (2023) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @samieelishi

Samie originally left series 9 with boyfriend Tom Clare but after they split, she decided to try her luck again on All Stars 2025. Exploring a connection with Luca Bish, she was dumped after only five days in the villa.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins is returning to the All Stars villa as a bombshell
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins is returning to the All Stars villa as a bombshell. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia Hawkins

Age: 30

Love Island series: Season 9 (2023) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @livhawkinss

Liv is always keen to explore a connection but has yet to find her Mr Right. She appeared on Love Island winter series in 2023 where she left with Maxwell. However, things soon fizzled out when they returned to the outside world.

When appearing on All Stars last year, she explored connections with Marcel Sommerville and Luca Bish but was eventually dumped from the island with the former Blazin' Squad star.

Ronnie Vint has left the Love Island villa twice with Harriet Blackmore as his girlfriend
Ronnie Vint has left the Love Island villa twice with Harriet Blackmore as his girlfriend. Picture: Ronnie Vint/Instagram

Ronnie Vint

Age: 29

Love Island series: Season 11 (2024) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @ronnievint

It's hopefully third time lucky for Ronnie who is looking for a strong new connection.

In 2024 he fell head over heels for Harriet Blackmore and the same thing happened again when he went on to All Stars and she arrived as a bombshell.

Scott van-der-Sluis is a seasoned Love Islander
Scott van-der-Sluis is a seasoned Love Islander. Picture: Scott van-der-Sluis/Instagram

Scott van-der-Sluis

Age: 24

Love Island series: Season 10 (2023), Love Island Games, Love Island USA

Instagram: @scottvds17

Scott has explored a lot of Love Island connections with his villa CV but he's hoping the All Stars version is exactly what he needs to find his one true love.

