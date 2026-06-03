Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest
3 June 2026, 17:13
ITV2 has served up a stunning new cast for series 13, but how old are 2026's Love Island stars? Who is the oldest and who is the youngest? Here, we list the cast's ages.
Listen to this article
Love Island 2026 has dished up an incredible cast this year, with a police detective, a primary school teacher, a West End performer, a DJ and even more interesting stars soaking up the sun in Mallorca.
Following its explosive launch, we're getting to know this glamorous bunch by the way they operate inside the villa, but with all this drama flying around and romantic connections starting to blossom, it's got fans asking how old everyone is.
Unlike this year's All Stars, whose oldest Islander AJ Bunker was 33-years-old, series 13's age range spans from 21 to 28, meaning there's only a seven-year gap between the entire group so far.
So here, we're ranking the Love Island 2026 cast's ages in order of youngest to oldest so you can stop guessing how old they really are.
How old are the Love Island 2026 cast?
- READ MORE: Who are the 2026 Love Island contestants? Full line-up revealed
- READ MORE: Love Island's George hints at Islander he's going to dump from the villa tonight
- READ MORE: Love Island first look sees Yasmin break down as two Islanders are evicted in brutal twist