Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

ITV2 has served up a stunning new cast for series 13, but how old are 2026's Love Island stars? Who is the oldest and who is the youngest? Here, we list the cast's ages.

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Love Island 2026 has dished up an incredible cast this year, with a police detective, a primary school teacher, a West End performer, a DJ and even more interesting stars soaking up the sun in Mallorca.

Following its explosive launch, we're getting to know this glamorous bunch by the way they operate inside the villa, but with all this drama flying around and romantic connections starting to blossom, it's got fans asking how old everyone is.

Unlike this year's All Stars, whose oldest Islander AJ Bunker was 33-years-old, series 13's age range spans from 21 to 28, meaning there's only a seven-year gap between the entire group so far.

So here, we're ranking the Love Island 2026 cast's ages in order of youngest to oldest so you can stop guessing how old they really are.

How old are the Love Island 2026 cast?

Mica Harris, 21

Love Island 2026 cast member Mica Harris is 21-years-old. Picture: ITV

Robyn Langton, 21

Love Island 2026 cast member Robyn Langton is 21-years-old. Picture: ITV

Aidan Murphy, 23

Love Island 2026 cast member Aidan Murphy is 23-years-old. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow, 23

Love Island 2026 cast member Yasmin Hadlow is 23-years-old. Picture: ITV

Angelista Gunda, 24

Love Island 2026 cast member Angelista Gunda is 24-years-old. Picture: ITV

Ellie Chadwick, 24

Love Island 2026 cast member Ellie Chadwick is 24-years-old. Picture: ITV

Samuel Workman, 25

Love Island 2026 cast member Samuel Workman is 25-years-old. Picture: ITV

Samraj Toor, 25

Love Island 2026 cast member Samraj Toor is 25-years-old. Picture: ITV

Sean Fitzgerald, 25

Love Island 2026 cast member Sean Fitzgerald is 25-years-old. Picture: ITV

Jasmine Müller, 27

Love Island 2026 cast member Jasmine Müller is 27-years-old. Picture: ITV

Ope Sowande, 27

Love Island 2026 cast member Ope Sowande is 27-years-old. Picture: ITV

George Knight, 28

Love Island 2026 cast member George Knight is 28-years-old. Picture: ITV

Lola Deal, 28

Love Island 2026 cast member Lola Deal is 28-years-old. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo Alessi, 28