Love Island 2026's Chidi - age, job, Instagram and type on paper revealed

Chidi is entering the Love Island series 13 villa as a brand new bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Chidi is bringing some serious confidence into the villa, but who is the Love Island 2026 bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and job, to his ideal woman.

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Love Island 2026 is throwing an exciting new curveball into this series, bringing in four new bombshells at once – but they're not heading into the villa this time around.

Instead, the newcomers are whisking Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa, Mica Harris and Yasmin Hadlow off to a secret location for a saucy sleepover to explore hot new connections.

And one man that's hoping to turn the girls' heads during the overnight date is Chidi, whose type is "petite, pretty and someone who takes care of herself".

So as he attempts to steal the hearts of the OG stars, we take a look at his personal life, from his age, job and Instagram, to what he's looking for in a woman.

Who is Love Island's Chidi?

Age: 27

From: Milton Keynes

Instagram: @chidi.0

Chidi works as a civil engineer when he's not trying to catch the eyes of the OG Islanders and is bringing a fresh wave of confidence to Spain.

In fact, he's so self-assured, he thinks even A-list celebrities aren't competition for him when it comes to the girls.

"You could put me in a room with anyone, even Drake, and I’d still back myself," boasted the bombshell.

"I never really see anyone as competition. That’s not arrogance, it’s confidence," he insisted.

So where does the Buckinghamshire boy get his tenacity? "I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table," Chidi explained.

"At the end of the day, attraction is personal. No matter who’s in the room, someone’s still going to want to get to know me."

What is Love Island bombshell Chidi's type on paper?

While we already know he likes 'pretty petite women', there are also some specific character traits he's looking for in his next partner.

"I like a girl who's a little bit stuck-up and doesn't just try to please everyone," he admitted.

"I like someone who's a bit boujee but bubbly, kind, confident, and knows what she wants. Most importantly, I like a girl who's genuinely into me and isn't afraid to show it."

Unsurprisingly, Chidi is not afraid to get messy when it comes to stealing a girl from her man.

He said: "Let’s not pretend that drama isn’t part of the experience. Everyone enjoys a bit of drama, and it definitely keeps things interesting."

While in Mallorca, his strategy is to "scope out the scene and get a feel for everyone".

The bombshell added: "You can usually tell pretty quickly who’s your type and who you connect with. Then I'll pick the prettiest girl and go after her."