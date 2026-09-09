Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy have updated fans on their relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island couple Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy declared they were 'inseparable' after leaving the villa, but are they still together or have they split? Here's the latest on their relationship.

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Love Island 2026's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy were one of the most unlikely couples to surface from series 13 this year.

Despite being flirty friends throughout the dating show, no-one saw their romance coming and it only blossomed towards the end of the summer, confusing viewers and causing co-stars to doubt whether their fling was even genuine.

But they soon proved critics wrong and months after leaving Mallorca declared they were 'completely inseparable', sharing loved-up snaps of themselves enjoying double dates with Aidan's brother Kavan Murphy and his girlfriend Jasmine Muller.

So have they lasted the distance? Are Priya and Aidan still together? Here's everything we know about their current relationship status.

The Love Island stars met during series 13 of the dating show. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Okay, maybe the doubters were onto something as the couple released statements in early September confirming they had officially split up.

Taking to social media to fill fans in on their romantic update, both Aidan and Priya shared posts that revealed why they decided to break up.

There's no bad blood between the ex-Islanders judging by their explanations, as it seems the two just drifted apart romantically.

"I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Aidan was a special part of my Love Island journey," began Priya on Instagram.

"We've shared some lovely memories together, and I'll always be grateful for the time we spent getting to know each other 🤍.

"Since leaving the Villa and getting to experience life outside together, we've realised that we're better suited as friends.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Aidan, and I'll always look back on our time together very fondly. I genuinely wish him nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

Priya released a statement on Instagram confirming the couple's break-up. Picture: Instagram

Aidan followed up with a similar Instagram Story, writing: "I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Priya was without a doubt one of the best parts of my Love Island journey.

"We've shared some really special memories, and I'll always be grateful for the time we've spent together.

"However, after getting to know each other outside of the Villa, we've realised that we're much better suited as friends."

Almost identical to Priya's statement, Aidan wished her well after the split, adding: "I have nothing but love and respect for Priya and wish her nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

Since sharing their relationship news, fans have been speculating over whether winners Julia and Lorenzo are still together, all while Mica and Samraj, Jasmine and Kavan and Ellie and Finley are still going strong.

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