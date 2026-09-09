Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

9 September 2026, 13:36

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy have updated fans on their relationship.
Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy have updated fans on their relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island couple Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy declared they were 'inseparable' after leaving the villa, but are they still together or have they split? Here's the latest on their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy were one of the most unlikely couples to surface from series 13 this year.

Despite being flirty friends throughout the dating show, no-one saw their romance coming and it only blossomed towards the end of the summer, confusing viewers and causing co-stars to doubt whether their fling was even genuine.

But they soon proved critics wrong and months after leaving Mallorca declared they were 'completely inseparable', sharing loved-up snaps of themselves enjoying double dates with Aidan's brother Kavan Murphy and his girlfriend Jasmine Muller.

So have they lasted the distance? Are Priya and Aidan still together? Here's everything we know about their current relationship status.

The Love Island stars met during series 13 of the dating show.
The Love Island stars met during series 13 of the dating show. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Okay, maybe the doubters were onto something as the couple released statements in early September confirming they had officially split up.

Taking to social media to fill fans in on their romantic update, both Aidan and Priya shared posts that revealed why they decided to break up.

There's no bad blood between the ex-Islanders judging by their explanations, as it seems the two just drifted apart romantically.

"I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Aidan was a special part of my Love Island journey," began Priya on Instagram.

"We've shared some lovely memories together, and I'll always be grateful for the time we spent getting to know each other 🤍.

"Since leaving the Villa and getting to experience life outside together, we've realised that we're better suited as friends.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Aidan, and I'll always look back on our time together very fondly. I genuinely wish him nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

Priya released a statement on Instagram confirming the couple's break-up.
Priya released a statement on Instagram confirming the couple's break-up. Picture: Instagram

Aidan followed up with a similar Instagram Story, writing: "I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Priya was without a doubt one of the best parts of my Love Island journey.

"We've shared some really special memories, and I'll always be grateful for the time we've spent together.

"However, after getting to know each other outside of the Villa, we've realised that we're much better suited as friends."

Almost identical to Priya's statement, Aidan wished her well after the split, adding: "I have nothing but love and respect for Priya and wish her nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

Since sharing their relationship news, fans have been speculating over whether winners Julia and Lorenzo are still together, all while Mica and Samraj, Jasmine and Kavan and Ellie and Finley are still going strong.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The comedy star was overcome with emotion when he discovered he had been honoured.

Alan Carr sobs as celebrity pals surprise him with special National Television Award

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

The full list of winners from the NTAs 2026 has been released.

Who won at the National Television Awards 2026? Full list of winners revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2026 stars Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Nigella Lawson and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off 2026 start date is this month

Julia Roberts’ rarely seen son Phinnaeus Moder has made a low-key public appearance at the US Open

Julia Roberts' private son Phinnaeus, 21, is the spitting image of his famous mum in rare outing

Trending on Heart

The National Television Awards 2026 red carpet is preparing to welcome the UK's hottest stars.

What time is the NTAs 2026 and how long are they on for?

The couple had been preparing to call their son Elvis, with Vogue revealing shortly before his birth that they had settled on the bold choice.

Vogue Williams reveals newborn son's name after admitting they nearly called him Elvis

Netflix has dropped a teaser for third The Inbetweeners movie (pictured)

The Inbetweeners boys are back! First look as original cast reunite for Netflix’s third film
Russell Howard has shared the heartbreaking news that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth

Russell Howard reveals heartbreaking death of baby son Felix as he launches charity in his honour
Jennifer Aniston has revealed the piece of advice from Dolly Parton that has stayed with her

Dolly Parton's important inspiring advice to Jennifer Aniston revealed

Woman battling with an umbrella in the rain

UK given winter weather warning as climate phenomenon is confirmed

Weather

Stacey Solomon has been forced to clear up a major misunderstanding after revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash make further announcement about leaving Pickle Cottage

The September moon is a special event in the astronomical calendar

September 2026 Harvest Moon date and why it's so special

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston has been slowly sharing more pictures of her life with boyfriend Jim Curtis (pictured)

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis reveals sweet details from their private relationship
Romeo Beckham has been showered with birthday messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday.

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate son Romeo Beckham with the sweetest statement

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are selling their beloved family home, Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash's sweet reason for leaving Pickle Cottage

Musical theatre star Samantha Barks will present a brand new show every Saturday afternoon.

West End superstar Samantha Barks to host brand new show on Heart Musicals

Jamie and Amanda

You Snooze You Lose: How to join Heart Breakfast's exclusive Early Risers club!

Heart star Vogue Williams has given birth to a little baby boy.

Vogue Williams welcomes fourth child with Spencer Matthews and shares adorable first photos