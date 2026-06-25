Love Island fans convinced there's a secret feud brewing between two girls

25 June 2026, 12:11

Fans have picked up some animosity between two of the villa girls.
Fans have picked up some animosity between two of the villa girls. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island viewers are sure they've uncovered some secret tension after one girl accused another of lying – but which Islanders have turned on each other?

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Love Island viewers are convinced they've spotted a secret feud brewing between two of the 2026 stars inside the villa.

Tensions started to bubble over in last night's episode as the Heart Rate Challenge caused chaos between this year's cast.

Not only did the skimpy outfits, steamy dance moves and flirty snogs raise some eyebrows but the results revealed some interesting feelings too.

While romantic connections are chopping and changing all over the place, it's actually friction between the girls that fans have started to pick up on.

Drama has been bubbling under the surface for days.
Drama has been bubbling under the surface for days. Picture: ITV

They're convinced there's an issue between Lola Deal and Priya Jaswal after noticing the former detective directed some sly comments at the business development manager.

Taking to social media to air their theories, people vented online and called out Lola's frosty demeanour following Wednesday night's show.

"Lola has such a weird animosity towards priya and if i said what i truly thought about it," one fan wrote.

"Lola has such a weird energy towards Priya. I don’t like it," fumed another.

"Lola is Priya’s biggest hater and it’s p*ssing me off. Who died and put her in charge! #loveisland #loveislanduk," commented a third.

While a fourth echoed: "Lola got something against priya and she needs to speak up like what."

Lola questioned whether Priya was lying about a kiss with Samraj.
Lola questioned whether Priya was lying about a kiss with Samraj. Picture: ITV

The plot thickened last night when Lola hinted that Priya was lying about a situation that occurred with Samraj in bed.

According to the Surrey-born star, her partner gave her a peck her under the covers then she decided to cool things off as the model admitted he was feeling Mica more.

But Lola didn't believe this was the case, telling Tina, Mica and Jasmine on the terrace: "I can't imagine that?"

She insinuated that Priya had made up that Samraj tried to kiss her, sparking outrage on X as fans tried to work out why she wouldn't choose to believe her instead.

One viewer wrote: "Lola’s agg towards priya is getting more obvious and obvious… why does she automatically assume priya is lying #loveisland #loveislanduk."

A second agreed, posting: "I’m starting to feel really sorry for Priya because everyone is ganging up on her and she is an easy target for people like Lola."

The former police officer previously called out Priya's 'double standards'.
The former police officer previously called out Priya's 'double standards'. Picture: ITV
Fans felt sorry for the 25-year-old and felt she had become a 'target'.
Fans felt sorry for the 25-year-old and felt she had become a 'target'. Picture: ITV

The drama comes after an explosive week so far that's seen Jasmine and Kavan's relationship crumble, Aidan's feelings for Yasmin resurface and Lorenzo doubt whether he ever got over Jas.

Hopefully the Islanders will get some clarification on their connections before the next dumping as a total of six stars are currently at risk of leaving the villa.

It was revealed on Wednesday night that Ellie and Lorenzo were the public's favourite boy and girl, meaning they were safe from elimination, but that left Lola, Priya, Tina, Aidan, Tommy and Simba in danger.

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