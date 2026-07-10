When is the Love Island 2026 final? End date confirmed by ITV2

10 July 2026, 21:00

The summer series launched on Monday 1 June on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing a fresh group of Islanders to the villa for weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists.
The summer series launched on Monday 1 June on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing a fresh group of Islanders to the villa for weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

ITV2 bosses have confirmed the end date for Love Island 2026 - and it's not that long away.

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Love Island 2026 is heading towards its final stretch, with fans now counting down to the moment this year's winning couple will be announced at the all-exciting final.

The summer series launched on Monday 1 June on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing a fresh group of islanders to the villa for weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists.

After a season filled with love triangles, dramatic recouplings and the chaos of Casa Amor, viewers are now wondering exactly when they will find out which couple will take home the £50,000 prize.

With the date confirmed, here's when the Love Island final will happen.

Love Island 2026 is heading towards its final stretch, with fans now counting down to the moment this year's winning couple will be announced.
Love Island 2026 will come to an official end in July. Picture: ITV

When will Love Island 2026 end?

While ITV has not yet officially confirmed the exact date of the final, the show is expected to follow its usual summer schedule and wrap up after around eight weeks on air.

Based on previous years, Love Island 2026 is predicted to come to an end on Monday 27 July.

Series 12 in 2025 launched on 9 June and ended on 4 August, while the 2024 series began on 3 June before finishing on 29 July.

An insider previously told The Sun there were only a few weeks of villa drama remaining. They said: "There is around two and a half weeks of villa action left for this series, with the finale airing on the 27th."

The source added: "ITV won’t confirm the exact date until the middle of next week but it’s locked in for then."

What will happen during the Love Island final?

The final episode of the summer series is usually a live show from the villa in Mallorca, where host Maya Jama joins the remaining couples to look back on their journey and hear about their relationships.

The islanders traditionally celebrate their final evening together with a special dinner before the winners are announced.

Maya will then reveal the runners-up before crowning the winning couple, who will take home the £50,000 prize money to split between them.

Before reaching the final, the islanders still have plenty of major moments ahead, including more bombshells, meeting friends and family and the emotional final dates.

This year's series has already delivered plenty of talking points, including explosive relationship drama and the arrival of new bombshells hoping to find a connection in the villa.

Among the couples attracting attention this series are Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, and Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock, who have all become popular with viewers.

As the countdown begins, fans will be watching closely to see which couples can survive the final weeks and make it through to the ultimate Love Island test — winning over the public vote.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

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