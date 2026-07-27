Love Island 2026 final - start and finish time confirmed

27 July 2026, 11:38

The Love Island final is upon us after eight weeks of romance in the villa
The Love Island final is upon us after eight weeks of romance in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

What time is the Love Island 2026 final on tonight? And how long is it on for? Here are all the details you need to know.

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Love Island 2026 is finally drawing to a close after eight weeks of bombshells, love triangles and relationship tests.

Airing live on ITV2 on 27th July, Maya Jama will be bringing the last instalment from the villa as one couple will be crowned the winners of series 13.

With just three couples moving into the final for the first time ever, the triumphant pair will walk away with their crowns and £50,000 to split between them.

So what time is the Love Island 2026 final? And how long is it on for? Here's all the details.

Love Island's Mica and Samraj will dump one more couple before the final
Love Island's Mica and Samraj will dump one more couple before the final. Picture: ITV2

What time is the Love Island 2026 final?

Sticking with the typical TV schedule of the show, the Love Island final will air on ITV2 at 9pm.

Maya will be hosting live from the villa in Mallorca as she reveals the couple in third, second and first place.

Typically, former islanders will also appear back in the villa as they watch who wins the series while also delivering the gossip on relationships once they were dumped.

How long is the Love Island 2026 final on for?

Usually, an episode will last 60 minutes, but for the final there will be an extended show as it lasts one hour and twenty minutes. This makes the official end time 10:20pm.

Throughout the show the remaining contestants will find out where the public have voted them and will then be interviewed by Maya about their experience on the show.

Will there be a Love Island reunion in 2026?

In recent years, Love Island has scrapped the reunion show in favour of a party that is not televised.

Since 2024, there has not been a reunion episode following the summer series as producers insisted Love Island Aftersun as well as the final, where former contestants return, act as the get-together viewers are after.

ITV has yet to confirm if this remains the same for 2026.

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