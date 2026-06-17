Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock - age, job, Instagram and his 'dream girl' revealed

Finley Maddock is starring in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Finley Maddock is looking for a partner he can party with, but who is the Love Island 2026 bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and job, to his ideal girlfriend.

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Love Island 2026 is turning up the heat as producers have decided to throw not one, not two, not even three, but four new bombshells into the villa at the same time.

Finley Maddock is set to make his mark in Mallorca as part of the new twist, which will see Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa, Mica Harris and Yasmin Hadlow whisked off on a surprise overnight date with the new crew.

In a separate location to the OGs, the gang will explore connections and make their feelings known, including this Welsh newcomer who is ready to find his perfect party girl.

So as Finley works out who has the same 'vibes and banter' as him, we take a look at his personal life, from his age, job and Instagram to what he's planning for his future.

Who is Love Island's Finley Maddock?

Age: 23

From: Bridgend

Instagram: @finleymaddock

Welsh boy Finley Maddock works as a builder when he's not eyeing up which girl he wants to charm during his first night on the show.

The cheeky chap is ready to ruffle some feathers inside the villa and isn't afraid of some healthy competition as he thinks it "brings out the best in everyone because naturally you have to perform".

Judging by this year's series so far, he knows that relationships don't come easy but he's willing to tackle any brewing tension head-on.

"Finding love comes with a lot of drama, especially in that environment when there’s at least six other men trying to do the same thing, there becomes a lot of triangles!

"Drama will inevitably come with that," said Finley.

So what is he looking for in a partner, and which Love Island star has caught his eye so far?

While he's swayed by looks, personality is so much more important to the bombshell, who is all about that genuine connection.

"Looks only get you so far," he explained, adding: "A cracking personality can take you to the top."

He admitted that it was really important the women he dates share "the same vibes and banter" as him, as well as "the same interests" as those are "quite big" dealbreakers.

Finley confessed that his dream girlfriend would be someone he could travel with in the future, hitting up party hotspots around the world on fun wild holidays.

"I like to go to Ibiza quite often, and I’d love to do that with a girlfriend," he said.

So our top guess for a good match is Yas, whose literal job is to jet across the globe on glamorous trips with her besties.

We'll see once he's in the villa if these two hit it off.