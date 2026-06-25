Love Island first look sees shocking revelations uncovered in brutal new game

25 June 2026, 15:22

Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode.
Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tonight's episode of Love Island sees two-faced Islanders held to account as the first look teases a savage game of Tea, Receipts and Truth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 has dropped yet another juicy first look online, this time at Thursday 25th June's explosive episode which features a brand new and totally brutal twist.

Tonight, a handful of two-faced Islanders will be exposed in a savage game called Tea, Receipts and Truth that airs mean and awkward private comments about their co-stars for everyone else in the villa to hear.

Social media messages from viewers will also be presented to the group, prompting them to correctly identify who the post is talking about – no doubt wreaking havoc among this year's cast.

True opinions and shocking revelations are set to be uncovered throughout the evening, leaving some questioning whether their friendships and connections are even real.

Two Islanders are sent home by fan favourites Ellie and Lorenzo.
Two Islanders are sent home by fan favourites Ellie and Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

"I reckon the s*x would be mad, we’ve got to share a bed tonight and I’m worried," read one of the Villa Receipts.

While another caused one boy to squirm after it was revealed he had said about his partner: "You know what puts me off? She has a big ego."

As for the Public Tea, a boy and girl were accused of "having an affair in plain sight", which forced them to confront some difficult truths about their behaviour, plus take a look at how they were being perceived on the outside.

Kavan's head is still in a spin over Jasmine.
Kavan's head is still in a spin over Jasmine. Picture: ITV

That's all after an already dramatic day that saw villa favourites Ellie and Lorenzo decide who to dump from the villa.

With the Scottish star's two exes Aidan and Tommy at risk, along with Simba, plus girls Lola, Priya and Tina, it's not been an easy decision for these two.

Delivering their final verdict, the teaser shows Lorenzo offering some heartfelt words before revealing who needs to pack their bags and fly home.

"I hope everyone can appreciate how difficult this decision has been for Ellie and I," he says.

"It’s made us feel sick that we’ve had to determine the fate of two of our fellow Islanders who we've grown incredibly close to."

After the result is shared with the group, one dumped star shouts: "You better fall in love!"

A tearful Yasmin gets emotional about her dwindling connection with Lorenzo.
A tearful Yasmin gets emotional about her dwindling connection with Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, things are starting to get emotional for Yasmin as she realises Lorenzo's feelings for her are fizzling out.

Speaking to Mica about his lack of affection, she explains: "When I’m upset, I just want to be around my person and have a cuddle, but he’s not like that and it's making me think about everything."

Mica comforts a tearful Yas then seeks out Jasmine for some advice, who says: "Maybe he just doesn’t feel it with her, I have a feeling he might not."

Lorenzo admits he still has feelings for Jasmine.
Lorenzo admits he still has feelings for Jasmine. Picture: ITV

Jas later asks Lorenzo about his feelings, which is when he admits he's still holding a torch for the Dubai-born influencer.

"I think it’s more, you don’t realise what you’ve got until it’s gone," he tells Jasmine.

When she asks, "Like with me?," he basically confirms she's right with a cool shrug and a smile.

Tune in tonight to see what unfolds – judging by this teaser it's going to be a good one.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Madonna has revealed the real reason behind why her biopic was scrapped

Madonna confirms real reason biopic was cancelled after a awkward fall out

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on TOWIE rumours

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Didi Conn has shared a candid look back at life behind the scenes of Grease

Grease star Didi Conn reveals 'wonderful' behind-the-scenes secret 45 years on

Fans have picked up some animosity between two of the villa girls.

Love Island fans convinced there's a secret feud brewing between two girls

One 2026 Islander has been slammed by her ex co-stars for having an 'ego'.

Dumped Islanders are all breaking their silence on the same 'difficult' Love Island 2026 star

Trending on Heart

Lydia Bright has questioned the decision to send children home early during Britain's heatwave.

Lydia Bright's issues furious response to schools closing in the heatwave

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

The UK has been experiencing extreme temperatures in the June heatwave

How the June summer heatwave broke multiple records in the UK

Weather

Kavan drops a bombshell in tonight's Love Island as he quizzes Jasmin.

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan come to blows again over shock accusation

We take a look at when iconic twist Casa Amor is happening this year.

When is Love Island 2026's Casa Amor? Full schedule and what to expect revealed

Love Islander Priya Jaswal's famous ex has been revealed.

Love Islander Priya's pro footballer ex unmasked after star admits to fling

Love Island's Tina Rad looked dramatically different in a string of photos from just a few years ago.

Love Island's Tina looks totally different in throwback photos before TV 'glow up'

John Goodman marked his 74th birthday on Saturday (June 20) looking dramatically different from the television character that made him a household name.

Roseanne star John Goodman, 74, reveals secret behind incredible 14 stone weight loss

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly announces first pregnancy with Adam Peaty

James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year.

James Bourne breaks silence after quitting Busted tour over major health concerns

Jasmine and Kavan clash in the Love Island first look

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan clash in heated exchange

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague shares heartbreaking postpartum admission as she talks more children

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island 2026? Full list of stars dumped from the villa so far

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Here's everything we know so far about Season 6 of Clarkson's Farm.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 6? Here's everything we know

Jeremy described himself as "without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man" after receiving the all-clear following treatment.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with huge health update after 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis