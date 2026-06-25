Love Island first look sees shocking revelations uncovered in brutal new game

Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tonight's episode of Love Island sees two-faced Islanders held to account as the first look teases a savage game of Tea, Receipts and Truth.

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Love Island 2026 has dropped yet another juicy first look online, this time at Thursday 25th June's explosive episode which features a brand new and totally brutal twist.

Tonight, a handful of two-faced Islanders will be exposed in a savage game called Tea, Receipts and Truth that airs mean and awkward private comments about their co-stars for everyone else in the villa to hear.

Social media messages from viewers will also be presented to the group, prompting them to correctly identify who the post is talking about – no doubt wreaking havoc among this year's cast.

True opinions and shocking revelations are set to be uncovered throughout the evening, leaving some questioning whether their friendships and connections are even real.

Two Islanders are sent home by fan favourites Ellie and Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

"I reckon the s*x would be mad, we’ve got to share a bed tonight and I’m worried," read one of the Villa Receipts.

While another caused one boy to squirm after it was revealed he had said about his partner: "You know what puts me off? She has a big ego."

As for the Public Tea, a boy and girl were accused of "having an affair in plain sight", which forced them to confront some difficult truths about their behaviour, plus take a look at how they were being perceived on the outside.

Kavan's head is still in a spin over Jasmine. Picture: ITV

That's all after an already dramatic day that saw villa favourites Ellie and Lorenzo decide who to dump from the villa.

With the Scottish star's two exes Aidan and Tommy at risk, along with Simba, plus girls Lola, Priya and Tina, it's not been an easy decision for these two.

Delivering their final verdict, the teaser shows Lorenzo offering some heartfelt words before revealing who needs to pack their bags and fly home.

"I hope everyone can appreciate how difficult this decision has been for Ellie and I," he says.

"It’s made us feel sick that we’ve had to determine the fate of two of our fellow Islanders who we've grown incredibly close to."

After the result is shared with the group, one dumped star shouts: "You better fall in love!"

A tearful Yasmin gets emotional about her dwindling connection with Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, things are starting to get emotional for Yasmin as she realises Lorenzo's feelings for her are fizzling out.

Speaking to Mica about his lack of affection, she explains: "When I’m upset, I just want to be around my person and have a cuddle, but he’s not like that and it's making me think about everything."

Mica comforts a tearful Yas then seeks out Jasmine for some advice, who says: "Maybe he just doesn’t feel it with her, I have a feeling he might not."

Lorenzo admits he still has feelings for Jasmine. Picture: ITV

Jas later asks Lorenzo about his feelings, which is when he admits he's still holding a torch for the Dubai-born influencer.

"I think it’s more, you don’t realise what you’ve got until it’s gone," he tells Jasmine.

When she asks, "Like with me?," he basically confirms she's right with a cool shrug and a smile.

Tune in tonight to see what unfolds – judging by this teaser it's going to be a good one.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.