Love Island 2026's Halle Brown - age, job, Instagram and really famous parents revealed

17 June 2026, 20:55

Halle Brown entered series 13 of Love Island as a bombshell.
Halle Brown entered series 13 of Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Halle Brown is no stranger to the spotlight, but who is the Love Island bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from her age and job, to her showbiz mum and dad.

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Love Island 2026 is stirring the pot once more, throwing four new bombshells into the mix to shake up this year's already confused couples.

The fresh crew are hosting a saucy sleepover in another villa to try and turn some heads, and have invited Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa, Mica Harris and Yasmin Hadlow to join them.

No stranger to showbiz, Halle Brown is one of the newcomers looking to steal a man after her four-year relationship recently ended – and she already has her eyes on the prize.

So as Halle flirts with her chosen Love Island boys, we look into her personal life and reveal her age, job and Instagram, as well as her England footballer dad and reality star mum.

Who is Love Island's Halle Brown?

Age: 23

From: Cheshire

Instagram: @halleebrown

When she's not strutting into a secret villa wearing a fierce bikini, Halle Brown works as a professional dancer.

She is also the daughter of two British celebrities, so is no stranger to the showbiz lifestyle and has high standards to back it up.

But what is the pretty blonde looking for? She said her type on paper is "tall, charismatic, muscle, funny, ambitious and loyal".

Halle also wants an upfront man who doesn't play hard-to-get and prioritises her over the other "stunning" girls, revealing: "I don’t want to be a second option or to beg for you.

"As much as I need to go and get what I want, if the boy is feeling someone else and not showing me any expression, I’m never going to keep going and going because that’s not who I am as a person."

During her pre-villa interview, she hinted at who she's already got a crush on, telling producers: "Simba, wow, what a man. Kavan is cheeky and we are similar in age.

"Lorenzo is gorgeous to look at, but he might be a bit too nonchalant for me."

So will the dancer step on toes to get what she wants or play a cool game?

"I’m not really a drama type of girl but I’ll stand up for myself if I need to," Halle explained.

"I’ll always stand up for what I think is right. As a bombshell, I’m bound to stir things up, but I’m definitely here to find love."

Who are Love Island star Halle Brown's famous parents?

We've already hinted that Halle has grown up around fame, which was inevitable for her as both her parents are super-famous.

Her mum is Real Housewives of Cheshire reality star Leanne Brown, who was one of the show's original six members alongside ex-best friend Dawn Ward.

She starred in the popular ITV series from 2015 to 2018 then took a break but has since rejoined the cast.

Halle is the daughter of footballer Wes Brown and RHOC star Leanne Brown.
Halle is the daughter of footballer Wes Brown and RHOC star Leanne Brown. Picture: Getty

And RHOC star Leanne was married to Halle's sports star dad, former England footballer Wes Brown, for over 20 years.

He earned 23 caps for his country and even played in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The defender also played for Manchester United for 15 years and made over 300 appearances for the club, followed by stints at Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

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