Love Island 2026's Kavan Murphy - age, job, brother and relationship history revealed

5 June 2026, 20:50

Love Island's Kavan Murphy entered as a bombshell in the first week
Love Island's Kavan Murphy entered as a bombshell in the first week. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Kavan Murphy entered as the ultimate bombshell on Love Island but who is he? And what is his relationship with his brother Aidan like? Here's all the details.

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Love Island 2026 bosses were ready to get messy with this year's cast as they introduced bombshell Kavan Murphy to the line up as a bombshell on day three.

Not only is he another cheeky chap from Kent, he's also the younger brother of Aidan Murphy who formed part of the original line up.

As one of this year's youngest contestants in the ITV2 villa, Kavan is hoping to find love with someone who has a "driven" and "confident" personality but hopes to stay away from any drama.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Kavan including his age, job and what his relationship with brother Aidan is really like.

Love Island 2026 welcomed Kavan into the villa to join his brother in the line up
Love Island 2026 welcomed Kavan into the villa to join his brother in the line up. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Kavan Murphy?

Age: 21

From: Kent

Instagram: @kavanmurphee

Heading into Love Island for 2026, Kavan will be making history as one of the only brother pairings to ever feature on the show.

Admitting it could be difficult if they both like the same girl, he said before entering the villa: "That’s a tricky one. On the outside, you’d probably just leave it, but there you can’t really walk away. You’re all in the same environment, so it would be interesting to see how that plays out."

Ready to walk away with a girlfriend, Kavan is hoping his calm and chilled energy will attract the same type of girl.

"Someone who always wants to be the centre of attention. You know, coming in loud, shouting, causing arguments and drama for no reason. That’s not really my thing," he said.

What is Love Island Kavan Murphy's job?

Brother Aidan is a property broker which is handy as Kavan is an electrician by trade. It also looks like he does house renovations as he lists an Instagram page called 'Kavbuilds' on his main account. He's yet to post on it though.

What is Love Island's Aidan and Kavan's relationship like?

Despite seeing one another as their biggest competition, Aidan and Kavan seem to have a strong brotherly bond.

With only two years between them in age, they both feature heavily on each other' Instagram pages with them enjoying social gatherings, the gym and more together.

In one post, Kavan refers to him and his brother as 'Del Boy & Rodney' - a famous brother act from 80s comedy, Only Fools and Horses.

What is Love Island's Kavan's relationship history?

Only 21, Kavan has admitted he's never quite found the perfect girl for him yet.

In his interview before the villa, where he compared his dating history to the World Cup, he said: "I wouldn’t say I get knocked out on the first round. Probably out in the semi-finals. Getting close to the final, but not quite there yet."

Talking about his strategy, he admitted he'll go "straight for" what he likes. Let's hope it's not the same girl as his brother.

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