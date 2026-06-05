Love Island 2026's Priya Jaswal - age, job, where she's from and her bombshell strategy

Love Island 2026 welcomed Priya into the villa as a bombshell in week one. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 introduced new bombshell Priya to the villa in week one but who is she? Here's all the important details including her Instagram account and how she plans to handle all the drama.

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Love Island bosses have got straight to business in the first week and introduced four bombshells including Priya Jaswal.

Dropped straight into a first date with Samraj, who had seemingly been dumped from the villa, Priya is a new contestant worth watching out for.

Speaking ahead of her big entrance, she said: "Obviously the main goal is to find love. I wouldn’t say I’m here for the drama, however I definitely can’t hide how I am feeling.

"If I think something, whether that be about someone else's drama or my own drama or if I feel a certain way, best believe that is getting known. I’m very opinionated."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Priya including her age, job, Instagram account and her all important bombshell strategy.

Love Island's Priya is going straight for what she wants in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island 2026's Priya?

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Instagram: @priyajaswal_

Heading into the villa as the second female bombshell, Priya has set her sights firmly on love and admits she "always gets what she wants".

Talking about her ideal type, Priya said: "I like someone who is a little bit cocky but in a cheeky way, not really cocky in that they’re full of themselves - speaks about themselves all the time and is self-absorbed.

"I don’t really like when people talk about having loads of money - flashy. Someone who is not down to earth."

What is Love Island's Priya's job?

Before heading into the villa, Priya earns a living as a business development manager.

However, her Instagram account also has a touch of the influencer feel to it too as she proudly shows off her travels.

What is Love Island's Priya's bombshell strategy?

It looks like Priya is going straight for the goal in Love Island with her no-messing-about attitude.

Talking about her game plan, she said: "Confidence with a hint of sass. I’m quite confident and energetic so I look for someone that can match my energy.

"I will go for what I want. Genuinely, I can’t fake stuff. If I’m not feeling something, it’s going to be quite obvious. If the person I fancy is coupled up, I feel like I would go about it in a respectful way but I’d definitely shoot my shot."

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