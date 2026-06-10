Love Island 2026's Simba Kudyiwa - age, job and TV dating show past revealed

Simba Kudyiwa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Simba Kudyiwa entered the Love Island villa just at the right time, but who is the new bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and job, to where you've seen him before.

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Love Island 2026 is getting spicier by the day and after two new bombshells made their grand entrance on Wednesday night, fans can't get enough.

Touching down in Mallorca, Simba Kudyiwa and co-star Tommy Murphy were immediately tasked with picking one of the three girls left standing in the recoupling, with brutal results for the unchosen Islander.

The day before he waltzed into the villa, Angelista was awkwardly stranded by Ope after he connected with sultry Victoria, but was this hunky newcomer her saving grace?

Time will tell, but as Simba makes waves in series 13, we delve into his personal life and reveal his age, job and social media details, plus the TV dating shows he's appeared on in the past.

The hunky new bombshell is also a semi-professional footballer. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa?

Age: 24

From: Enfield, North London

Instagram: @simbakudyiwa

Simba works as a Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant in London, but his sporty day job isn't his only talent.

The 2026 Islander is also a semi-professional footballer for the Metropolitan Police FC, much like series 13's George Knight and Sean Fitzgerald, plus he runs an events company on the side.

How this hustler has time for Love Island, we'll never know, but he's left his passions back home to find romance this summer instead.

In his pre-villa interview, he revealed that he's been single for "a long time", adding: "It’s been four years. I definitely want to settle down and find somebody."

As for the type of girl he's looking for? He wants an "ambitious" woman with "natural features" who "doesn't take themselves too seriously".

And he's not scared to step on people's toes to get what – and who – he wants.

"I back myself, there’s a very thin line between ego and confidence. I have a lot of confidence.

"That’s probably the area of my life where I have the most confidence, with girls."

Simba appeared on online dating series 'Pop the Balloon or Find Love' in February. Picture: YouTube

What dating show has Love Island's Simba been on before?

Think you recognise bombshell Simba Kudyiwa? Unless you live in Enfield or hang out with his football team, you probably know his face from reality TV.

The budding star appeared on the UK version of viral online dating series Pop the Balloon or Find Love earlier this year.

He tried to find a connection during episode four of the hit show but didn't fall madly in love, so has jetted off to Mallorca for a second shot at finding 'the one'.