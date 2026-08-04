Love Island 2026 star admits they've ‘rekindled with ex’ just one week after final

4 August 2026, 11:31

One of the 2026 Love Island cast shared some shocking revelations on TikTok.
One of the 2026 Love Island cast shared some shocking revelations on TikTok. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One of this year's Islanders made the shock confession on social media, leaving some fans wondering if their intentions for signing up to Love Island were ever actually genuine.

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One Love Island star has confessed to rekindling her relationship with her 'on-off boyfriend' just days after leaving this year's villa.

Despite sparking up a connection with Aidan Murphy on the show, and secretly smooching Tommy Murphy once the cameras stopped rolling, it seems this glamorous 2026 Islander simply can't shake her ex.

Geordie bombshell Tina Rad revealed that she was back in contact with her former flame following some shock family news – and was struggling to work out her true feelings towards him.

Explaining the sticky situation to her TikTok followers in a three-part video, the 25-year-old admitted she was back in touch with her 'comfort blanket' since landing back in the UK.

Tina shared the 'juicy' details of her love life since leaving the show.
Tina shared the 'juicy' details of her love life since leaving the show. Picture: ITV

"You guys wanted a story time about my love life, I'll give you a story time about my love life," she began.

"Never been single from the age of 13 to, I think, like, 24. It's been nearly two years I've been single, and on-and-off with this boy."

Tina explained that all her ex-partners had cheated on her in what's been a "really bad love life", so decided to try to being 'friends with benefits' with the mystery man instead.

But after six months of their casual fling she started to fall in love so "came clean" with him, although he had "different plans".

Love Island’s Tina Rad reveals she rekindled romance with ex after villa

"We weren’t exclusive," she clarified as she continued: "He kept kissing people, doing all this stuff, telling me a different story and then I’m leaving the country every time crying because I’m so confused.

"I’m quitting my job, going travelling for three months... So basically heartbroken, all this stuff doing my thing and that night before I go to Thailand, I applied for Love Island because I knew he wanted to go on.

"In a nutshell I came off Love Island. This is the juicy part and I’m crying because I found out something happened with my family and I rang him. He’s my comfort, [I] shouldn’t have done it.

"And I was like, are you getting with anyone, before I’m crying and he was like 'yeah I am' and I was like 'oh my god I’m so sorry like I won’t contact you again' because I’m not that type of girl. If you’re getting with someone you go get with her babe."

Tina had a failed romance with Aidan Murphy inside the villa.
Tina had a failed romance with Aidan Murphy inside the villa. Picture: ITV

Instead of moving on with this other girl though, he told Tina he had cut things off and wanted to give their relationship a real shot – but she couldn't let go of the hurt.

"I kicked off quite a bit, I can't let that go... I’m kicking off all the time, which is so difficult because I’ve never fancied someone so much in my life.

"Then he also can’t deal with the fact that I’ve just come off Love Island and everyone in my comments has been telling us to get with Tommy."

Wrapping up the rant, Tina confirmed that she was currently "dating people" but didn't clarify if that meant she had hooked up with her ex-boyfriend or had moved on for good.

Fans are still hoping Tina and Tommy get together in the future.
Fans are still hoping Tina and Tommy get together in the future. Picture: Instagram/@tina__rad__

Some fans were left confused by her shock admission, and questioned why she even bothered signing up to the dating show in the first place.

But many shared their support for the reality star and posted kind messages in the comments section of her account.

"Awww girl just want to give you a hug. Love u girl keep ur head up high," gushed one follower.

"You are so pretty, the boys are just dumb to drop a baddie like you," agreed another.

Others branded her an "icon" and a "queen", as somebody wrote: "Tina your gorgeous!! The right person will come eventually."

"The villa wasn't ready for this Geordie sweetheart. Thank you for putting Aidan in his place I also would have stood up for you like Jasmine did all baddie Queens must stick together," said a fourth.

At least it clears one thing up, she and co-star Tommy haven't taken their romance any further since their post-villa snog, which is probably a good thing as he's now moved on with Charleen Murphy...

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