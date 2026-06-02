Love Island 2026 star Aidan Murphy - age, Instagram and property broker career revealed

2 June 2026, 11:55 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 15:44

Aiden Murphy is starring in the 2026 series of Love Island.
Aiden Murphy is starring in the 2026 series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

He's one of the OG lads in the starting line-up this year, but who is Love Island 2026's Aidan Murphy? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to his job in property.

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Love Island 2026 is in full swing as twelve fresh singletons settle into the Spanish villa and start to make romantic connections.

One of this year's OG lads is Aidan Murphy, a cheeky chappy who is keen to 'stir the pot a little bit', despite insisting he's not in there for the drama.

While he's not got a 'strict type on paper', the potential troublemaker already has his sights set on most of the blondes and will no doubt work his way around the stunning Islanders 'pulling them for chats'.

So as Aiden works the room in series 13 of the hit dating show, we delve into his personal life, from his age, job and Instagram to exactly what he's looking for in a girlfriend.

Who is Love Island's Aidan Murphy?

Age: 23

From: Kent

Instagram: @aidan.mzz

2026 Islander Aidan Murphy makes his money outside of the show by working as a property broker.

He told the girls he moves in real estate and, judging by his Instagram account, spends his free time hitting the gym, playing golf and travelling with his pals.

As for what he's looking for in a potential love interest, he's open-minded when it comes to their appearance but 'personality is the most important thing' for him.

When quizzed on his dream girl, he said: "Obviously, I know if I find someone physically attractive but if we’re not connecting, laughing and having a good time, it just wouldn’t work for me.

"I like someone who’s fun, can take a joke and doesn’t take themselves too seriously. If we’re constantly laughing and getting on, that’s what matters most."

Aiden's biggest turn-offs are women who are "too dominant or controlling" and can't help but butt into other people's business all of the time.

He said he wanted to avoid: "Someone who gets involved in everything and inserts themselves into situations that don’t really concern them.

"I’d rather be around people who stay in their lane and don’t try to stir things unnecessarily."

The 23-year-old might be the youngest Islander in the 2026 villa so far, but that doesn't mean he hasn't thought through a solid strategy for his time on the show.

He explained: "I’ll speak to as many people as possible and get to know everyone.

"For me, it’s about being myself. I’m confident in my personality, so I think that will come across naturally."

He added: "I don’t really see it as competition. If someone chooses someone else over me, then it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I think everything happens for a reason, so I just stay in my own lane and let things play out."

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