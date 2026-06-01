Love Island 2026 star Angelista - age, job, Instagram and ultimate 'ick' revealed

1 June 2026, 20:45

Angelista is entering the Love Island 2026 villa this summer.
Angelista is entering the Love Island 2026 villa this summer. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She's one of the first girls to enter the Love Island 2026 villa, but who is Angelista? Here's everything to know about the stunning star from her age and job to her social media info.

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Love Island 2026 is already hotting up, with a stunning line-up of singletons ready to turn up the heat in Mallorca as they search for their next summer fling.

Starring alongside Bajan beauty Mica Harris is Angelista, who will no doubt blow the other Islanders away as one of the starting girls for season 13.

She's on the hunt for the real deal though, and doesn't want any drama, revealing that 'finding love' in the villa is her ultimate goal.

So who is mysterious Love Island star Angelista? Here's everything you need to know about the brunette siren, from her age and job to what she really wants in a man.

Angelista worked as a nurse in Staffordshire before entering the villa.
Angelista worked as a nurse in Staffordshire before entering the villa. Picture: Instagram/@angiex._

Who is Love Island's Angelista?

Age: 24

From: Staffordshire

Instagram: @angiex._

Angelista is currently working as a nurse, proving she's got a caring side to complement her show-stopping looks.

She's modest, describes her flirtatious style as 'in the middle' and is searching for a genuine connection in Mallorca, admitting to producers that she's going to make it her mission to land on 'the one'.

"Finding love is my goal," she said before jetting off to the Spanish island, adding: "I'll be in the mix, 100 per cent. I'm not watching in the back."

Although she might be driven when it comes to men, she's not interested in starting any cat fights with the girls.

She clarified: "I’m not here for drama, I'm non-confrontational. It’s entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it."

When it comes to Angelista's type on paper, she after the classic "tall, dark and handsome", but has listed one thing that seriously gives her the 'ick'.

"Someone who wants to be in everyone’s face all the time," she explained, "centre of attention all the time, that’s an ick.

"Someone that’s obnoxious, I don’t like."

So what she does want? "A quietly confident man with nice teeth. Someone that is attentive, someone that is a listener and a doer.

"You can’t just be listening and not doing! Someone that puts actions behind words and is patient."

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