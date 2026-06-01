Love Island 2026 star Ellie Chadwick - age, job and secret connection to ex-Islander revealed

Ellie Chadwick jetted off to Mallorca for series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She one of the glamorous girls searching for a summer of spice, but who is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadwick? Here's everything to know, from her age and job, to her relationship with a previous winner.

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Love Island 2026 is serving up gossip from the off as the latest batch of singletons enter the villa for a saucy summer of romance.

This year, the girls are stealing the headlines with Mica Harris's famous family and Angelista's mysterious vibes, but another beauty looking for love is Ellie Chadwick.

The blonde star means business and hopes the lads will be chasing her this season as she's learned not to be "too keen", but what else do we need to know?

From her age, job and Instagram account to her secret connection to one of Love Island's most iconic winners, here's the latest on series 13's Ellie.

Who is Love Island's Ellie Chadwick?

Age: 24

From: West Lothian

Instagram: @elliechadwickk

Ellie made a living for herself outside of the villa as a real estate videographer, showcasing her creative skills.

Inside the luxury pad though, she's turning her attention to the boys.

"I want love and I'm not going to not fight for it," she said ahead of her entrance, hoping this year's single guys will make the effort to charm her.

She explained: "They’ve got to come up and meet me at the halfway line. But I will go to the goal if I need to. Offside? Who knows? I guess we’ll see."

As for who she wants chasing her, Ellie's type is "tall, dark and handsome" – like pretty much everyone else's on the show.

"If it’s not broken, don’t fix it," she joked. "It’s a classic for a reason. Nice teeth, nice tattoos, partial to a blonde as well. Pretty face.

"Looks like you’re going to break my heart but like, please don’t."

She's also been open about her strategy once inside, telling producers she'll tackle each challenge: "Just how I always do, with ease, with confidence."

Ellie added: "There’s nothing else I can do than be me. People love me and if they don’t then they’re clearly not okay.

"Listen, we’re all there for one reason, but I’m going to get my win."

Ellie is close with 2020 Love Island winner Paige Turley, who won the show with now ex Finn Tapp. Picture: ITV

Who is Ellie Chadwick's secret Love Island connection with?

The Scottish beauty has a secret link to one of Love Island's previous winners, and now it's been revealed that she's actually close friends with 2020 star Paige Turley.

The reality star appeared on series six and left with love and £50,000 after being crowned champion alongside her then-boyfriend Finn Tapp, who she's since split from.

Both girls are from the same small village, West Lothian, in Scotland and regularly comment on each other's social media snaps.

A recent Instagram post by Ellie saw Paige show her support before the show began, writing: "Ellie Chadwick go on gorgeous girl," next to celebration, heart and clapping emojis, referring to her upcoming Love Island appearance.