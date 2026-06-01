Love Island 2026 star Ellie Chadwick - age, job and secret connection to ex-Islander revealed

1 June 2026, 20:45

Ellie Chadwick jetted off to Mallorca for series 13 of Love Island.
Ellie Chadwick jetted off to Mallorca for series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She one of the glamorous girls searching for a summer of spice, but who is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadwick? Here's everything to know, from her age and job, to her relationship with a previous winner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 is serving up gossip from the off as the latest batch of singletons enter the villa for a saucy summer of romance.

This year, the girls are stealing the headlines with Mica Harris's famous family and Angelista's mysterious vibes, but another beauty looking for love is Ellie Chadwick.

The blonde star means business and hopes the lads will be chasing her this season as she's learned not to be "too keen", but what else do we need to know?

From her age, job and Instagram account to her secret connection to one of Love Island's most iconic winners, here's the latest on series 13's Ellie.

Who is Love Island's Ellie Chadwick?

Age: 24

From: West Lothian

Instagram: @elliechadwickk

Ellie made a living for herself outside of the villa as a real estate videographer, showcasing her creative skills.

Inside the luxury pad though, she's turning her attention to the boys.

"I want love and I'm not going to not fight for it," she said ahead of her entrance, hoping this year's single guys will make the effort to charm her.

She explained: "They’ve got to come up and meet me at the halfway line. But I will go to the goal if I need to. Offside? Who knows? I guess we’ll see."

As for who she wants chasing her, Ellie's type is "tall, dark and handsome" – like pretty much everyone else's on the show.

"If it’s not broken, don’t fix it," she joked. "It’s a classic for a reason. Nice teeth, nice tattoos, partial to a blonde as well. Pretty face.

"Looks like you’re going to break my heart but like, please don’t."

She's also been open about her strategy once inside, telling producers she'll tackle each challenge: "Just how I always do, with ease, with confidence."

Ellie added: "There’s nothing else I can do than be me. People love me and if they don’t then they’re clearly not okay.

"Listen, we’re all there for one reason, but I’m going to get my win."

Ellie is close with 2020 Love Island winner Paige Turley, who won the show with now ex Finn Tapp.
Ellie is close with 2020 Love Island winner Paige Turley, who won the show with now ex Finn Tapp. Picture: ITV

Who is Ellie Chadwick's secret Love Island connection with?

The Scottish beauty has a secret link to one of Love Island's previous winners, and now it's been revealed that she's actually close friends with 2020 star Paige Turley.

The reality star appeared on series six and left with love and £50,000 after being crowned champion alongside her then-boyfriend Finn Tapp, who she's since split from.

Both girls are from the same small village, West Lothian, in Scotland and regularly comment on each other's social media snaps.

A recent Instagram post by Ellie saw Paige show her support before the show began, writing: "Ellie Chadwick go on gorgeous girl," next to celebration, heart and clapping emojis, referring to her upcoming Love Island appearance.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name has been repeatedly linked to one of cinema's most coveted roles.

Idris Elba makes shocking revelation about James Bond role after years of speculation

The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1).

Who are the 2026 Love Island contestants? Full line-up revealed

Love Island 2026's rumoured contestants have been unveiled.

Love Island 2026 cast revealed as rumoured Islanders prepare to enter the villa

Love Island's return date has officially been announced by ITV.

When does Love Island 2026 start? Launch date officially announced and it's just weeks away
Jeremy Clarkson's latest health scare was caught on camera filming for Clarkson's Farm series 5.

Clarkson’s Farm series 5 trailer reveals Jeremy Clarkson's health scare: 'My heart wasn't getting any blood'
Antigoni Buxton once appeared on a popular ITV2 reality show

Here's exactly where you recognise Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton from

Trending on Heart

Kelsey Parker has revealed she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey announces she's pregnant with 'rainbow baby' one year after tragic stillbirth
The state of Stacey and Joe's marriage has come under speculation in recent months.

Stacey Solomon finally breaks silence on her 'marriage difficulties' with Joe Swash

Celebrities

Mis-Teeq in 2026

Mis-Teeq return for special one-off concert at OVO Arena Wembley

Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast.

Prince William says he "couldn't cope without" wife Kate as he opens up about her cancer recovery
Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system

Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing
Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast

Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss

MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue still struggles to speak about her experience with breast cancer.

Tearful Kylie Minogue admits she still finds it 'difficult' to talk about her cancer journey

Celebrities

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now

Married at First Sight

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam

What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

Music

Angelista is entering the Love Island 2026 villa this summer.

Love Island 2026 star Angelista - age, job, Instagram and ultimate 'ick' revealed

Jasmine Müller is one of the starting girls in Love Island 2026.

Love Island 2026 star Jasmine Müller - age, job, Instagram and famous footballer ex revealed
Culture Club Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Music

The Script are going on tour

The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Music

The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride

Married at First Sight

Channel 4 has responded to the "serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Why has Married At First Sight UK been removed from Channel 4?

Married at First Sight