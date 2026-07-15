Love Island star quits show just days before 2026 final

15 July 2026, 12:18

An OG Islander has quit the show and walked out of the villa for good.
An OG Islander has quit the show and walked out of the villa for good. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One of this year's OG Islanders has walked out of the villa for good, a telly insider has revealed.

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Love Island's Ellie Chadwick has quit the show just days before the final in a shock move that's stunned her fans.

The Scottish reality star, 24, has been struggling this past week after her blossoming romance with Finley Maddock began to crumble in front of her eyes.

Bombshell Elicia Bailey threw a spanner in the works when she entered the villa and sparked up an immediate connection with the blue-eyed Welshman.

He gave into temptation on multiple occasions and despite promising Ellie that he wouldn't cross the line, Fin kissed the newcomer behind her back.

Love Island star Ellie Chadwick walked away from the villa late last night.
Love Island star Ellie Chadwick walked away from the villa late last night. Picture: ITV

Heartbroken and furious in equal measures, the OG Islander admitted she had been in 'huge amounts of pain' over his wandering eye and threatened to leave a number of times.

This week, scenes showed Finley putting an end to his flirtation with Elicia in the wake of Ellie's threats.

Eventually, the two recoupled and agreed to give things another go, with Fin confessing he was happy they were 'back on track' while Ellie warned him to 'take things slow'.

But it seems there's been another sour twist in the tale for these lovebirds – and fans haven't seen it yet.

Ellie is still on-screen in the UK, but viewers actually watch the action a few days after it unfolds in Mallorca so producers can edit the show.

Although we haven't seen the dramatic moment play out just yet, a source alleged that Ellie walked late last night.

Ellie's been struggling with Finley's interest in bombshell Elicia.
Ellie's been struggling with Finley's interest in bombshell Elicia. Picture: ITV
She's endured an emotional rollercoaster this week.
She's endured an emotional rollercoaster this week. Picture: ITV

Explaining how it all works and confirming the news, the TV insider told The Sun: "This is one where the time difference between show action and real life really matters.

"Viewers have seen Ellie threatening to leave across recent episodes, so the news of her now quitting won’t feel like a surprise.

"But in real time, her and Fin reconnected at the recoupling a few days ago so her decision to now leave is a shock.

"Viewers will see the dramatic action play out in an episode soon."

The Scottish star has threatened to leave multiple times.
The Scottish star has threatened to leave multiple times. Picture: ITV

It's thought that Ellie officially decided to quit yesterday and exited on her own terms.

She's the third Islander to leave series 13 without being officially dumped from the villa.

Her departure follows that of George Knight, who left in week one for 'personal reasons', and Gabriel Garland, who was given the boot almost instantly after execs learned of a past incident.

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