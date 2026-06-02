Love Island 2026 star George Knight - age, job, Instagram and which football team he plays for

2 June 2026, 16:28 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 17:10

George Knight is starring in series 13 of Love Island.
George Knight is starring in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

He's the first male bombshell to cause chaos this year, but who is Love Island 2026's George Knight? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to his professional football career.

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Love Island 2026 has introduced its first bombshells of the year who have entered the villa to stir up trouble – and they've been given an 'evil' task right off the bat.

The two sun-kissed newcomers were handed the power to send home two OG cast members, and they had to keep the whole mission secret from the other Islanders.

One half of the undercover pair is George Knight, a sports star who describes himself as 'competitive' and more than ready to unleash his charisma on the girls.

So as George plans his moves this summer, we reveal all the details you need to know about him, from his age and 'type on paper' to which football team he plays for.

Who is Love Island's George Knight?

Age: 28

From: Winchester

Instagram: @georgewknight

George Knight may be one of series 13's oldest boys, but he's going in with a cool, calm and collected game plan as this year's first male bombshell.

The professional footballer has wasted no time in making mischief alongside his fellow newcomer Yasmin Hadlow, and plans to approach his summer of love with a strategy.

"You don’t want to get too deep, too early on," he explained. "I’m open to getting to know everyone but as weeks go by, figure it out.

"I play midfield, so maybe I’d go for that. If someone walked in that was straight away my type obviously I’d jump at it."

While he isn't there for the gossip, he admitted he can't help but cause drama occasionally as he tends to go for what he wants.

"I don’t seek drama, but I’m quite naturally competitive," George admitted. "If there’s something in my way, I want to put my best foot forward."

So what kind of girl is he looking for, and is she already in the Love Island line-up?

In his pre-show interview, he admitted he usually goes for "tanned brunettes, quite minimalist looking, not much make-up, dresses really well, funny, charismatic, all of that stuff."

What football team does George Knight play for and how much does he get paid?

The professional footballer plays for Surrey-based club Dorking Wanderers FC.

He's a midfielder for the side, which holds its home matches at Meadowbank Stadium.

The team currently competes in the National League South, the sixth tier of English football, with players getting paid an estimated £400 to £1,000 weekly to play.

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