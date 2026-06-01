Love Island 2026 star Jasmine Müller - age, job, Instagram and famous footballer ex revealed

Jasmine Müller is one of the starting girls in Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She's already making serious waves on the internet, but who is Love Island 2026's Jasmine Müller? Here's everything to know, from her age and job to her high-profile ex-boyfriend.

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Love Island 2026's starting line-up of girls features a gorgeous fashion queen named Jasmine Müller.

She's already famous on TikTok thanks to her vegan food posts and sultry style snaps, but has switched things up this summer to star in series 13 of the ITV2 dating show.

As she makes waves in Mallorca, the super-confident influencer is bound to ruffle some feathers and isn't shy when it comes to taking exactly what – and who – she wants.

So here's everything you need to know about Jasmine, from her age, her successful business with her sister and her social media info, to her Premier League ex-partner.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller?

Age: 27

From: Dubai (Lives in London)

Instagram: @jasminegmuller

Jasmine Gaziza Müller earns her money running successful fashion label Mahila Intimates with her sister Isabella off-screen, but this year she's swapped her day job for the iconic ITV2 summer of love.

Will all the juicy gossip, love triangles and sizzling drama get in the way of her connection with Mr Right, though?

"I’m always involved in everyone’s business," she confessed.

"I’m basically the auntie of the group. Everyone literally calls me 'Jasmine Auntie.' So bring me love, bring me drama, bring all of it."

The brunette beauty isn't shy and rates herself highly when it comes to attracting the opposite sex, so isn't predicting any problems in snagging a man.

When asked about her chances up against the other Love Island girls, like Mica Harris and Angelista, she said: "Respectfully, what competition?"

As for who she's got her eye on in the villa, Jasmine's got a very specific type – and it's not that easy to live up to.

Her future man needs to be "objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident".

Which famous footballer did Jasmine Müller date?

Jasmine was previously romantically linked to a super-famous former Arsenal footballer, who now plays for La Liga club Real Betis.

Jasmine reportedly dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin in 2021. Picture: Instagram

As she struts on into the Mallorcan villa, her sports star ex has been revealed as Spanish professional Héctor Bellerin.

Earning WAG status for the time she dated the Premier League player, she was snapped looking cosy with him back in 2021.