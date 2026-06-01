Love Island 2026 star Jasmine Müller - age, job, Instagram and famous footballer ex revealed

1 June 2026, 20:45

Jasmine Müller is one of the starting girls in Love Island 2026.
Jasmine Müller is one of the starting girls in Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She's already making serious waves on the internet, but who is Love Island 2026's Jasmine Müller? Here's everything to know, from her age and job to her high-profile ex-boyfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026's starting line-up of girls features a gorgeous fashion queen named Jasmine Müller.

She's already famous on TikTok thanks to her vegan food posts and sultry style snaps, but has switched things up this summer to star in series 13 of the ITV2 dating show.

As she makes waves in Mallorca, the super-confident influencer is bound to ruffle some feathers and isn't shy when it comes to taking exactly what – and who – she wants.

So here's everything you need to know about Jasmine, from her age, her successful business with her sister and her social media info, to her Premier League ex-partner.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller?

Age: 27

From: Dubai (Lives in London)

Instagram: @jasminegmuller

Jasmine Gaziza Müller earns her money running successful fashion label Mahila Intimates with her sister Isabella off-screen, but this year she's swapped her day job for the iconic ITV2 summer of love.

Will all the juicy gossip, love triangles and sizzling drama get in the way of her connection with Mr Right, though?

"I’m always involved in everyone’s business," she confessed.

"I’m basically the auntie of the group. Everyone literally calls me 'Jasmine Auntie.' So bring me love, bring me drama, bring all of it."

The brunette beauty isn't shy and rates herself highly when it comes to attracting the opposite sex, so isn't predicting any problems in snagging a man.

When asked about her chances up against the other Love Island girls, like Mica Harris and Angelista, she said: "Respectfully, what competition?"

As for who she's got her eye on in the villa, Jasmine's got a very specific type – and it's not that easy to live up to.

Her future man needs to be "objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident".

Which famous footballer did Jasmine Müller date?

Jasmine was previously romantically linked to a super-famous former Arsenal footballer, who now plays for La Liga club Real Betis.

Jasmine reportedly dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin in 2021.
Jasmine reportedly dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin in 2021. Picture: Instagram

As she struts on into the Mallorcan villa, her sports star ex has been revealed as Spanish professional Héctor Bellerin.

Earning WAG status for the time she dated the Premier League player, she was snapped looking cosy with him back in 2021.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name has been repeatedly linked to one of cinema's most coveted roles.

Idris Elba makes shocking revelation about James Bond role after years of speculation

The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1).

Who are the 2026 Love Island contestants? Full line-up revealed

Love Island 2026's rumoured contestants have been unveiled.

Love Island 2026 cast revealed as rumoured Islanders prepare to enter the villa

Love Island's return date has officially been announced by ITV.

When does Love Island 2026 start? Launch date officially announced and it's just weeks away
Jeremy Clarkson's latest health scare was caught on camera filming for Clarkson's Farm series 5.

Clarkson’s Farm series 5 trailer reveals Jeremy Clarkson's health scare: 'My heart wasn't getting any blood'
Antigoni Buxton once appeared on a popular ITV2 reality show

Here's exactly where you recognise Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton from

Trending on Heart

Kelsey Parker has revealed she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey announces she's pregnant with 'rainbow baby' one year after tragic stillbirth
The state of Stacey and Joe's marriage has come under speculation in recent months.

Stacey Solomon finally breaks silence on her 'marriage difficulties' with Joe Swash

Celebrities

Mis-Teeq in 2026

Mis-Teeq return for special one-off concert at OVO Arena Wembley

Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast.

Prince William says he "couldn't cope without" wife Kate as he opens up about her cancer recovery
Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system

Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing
Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast

Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss

MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue still struggles to speak about her experience with breast cancer.

Tearful Kylie Minogue admits she still finds it 'difficult' to talk about her cancer journey

Celebrities

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now

Married at First Sight

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam

What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

Music

Angelista is entering the Love Island 2026 villa this summer.

Love Island 2026 star Angelista - age, job, Instagram and ultimate 'ick' revealed

Ellie Chadwick jetted off to Mallorca for series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026 star Ellie Chadwick - age, job and secret connection to ex-Islander revealed
Culture Club Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Music

The Script are going on tour

The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Music

The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride

Married at First Sight

Channel 4 has responded to the "serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Why has Married At First Sight UK been removed from Channel 4?

Married at First Sight