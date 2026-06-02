Love Island 2026 star Lola Deal - age, Instagram and police detective career revealed

2 June 2026, 13:02 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 15:44

Lola Deal has signed up to star in series 13 of Love Island.
Lola Deal has signed up to star in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

She's already using her detective skills to find the perfect man, but who is Love Island 2026's Lola Deal? Here's everything you need to know, from her age and Instagram to her career in the police.

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Love Island 2026 has one of the strongest starting line-ups ever in ITV history this year, with plenty of the cast members boasting very cool careers off-screen.

And one of those impressive Islanders is Lola Deal, who has taken a break from her career in the police force to flirt her way through the summer in Spain.

The glamorous detective is already using her sharp skills to weed out the bad boys in the hopes she'll land on a good guy by the end of series 13, but will she succeed?

As Lola makes her moves in the villa, we take a look at her personal life, from her age and her Instagram account to why she's hung up her handcuffs.

Who is Love Island's Lola Deal?

Age: 28

From: Kent

Instagram: @loladealx

Lola Deal has already wowed her fellow Islanders by revealing that she worked as a detective in the police force before heading into the Love Island villa.

She gave up her day job and swanned off to Spain, swapping her criminal career for a shot at reality TV – and is now focused on hunting down just the nice guys.

The ex-officer wants a 'genuine' man who's intelligent and as into her as she's into them.

She said: "I want to find someone who is actually the love of my life, like obsessed with me kind of thing.

"I think I’m missing someone who is obsessed with me!

"I like book smart - but even if they're not book smart, I like someone who is actually teaching me stuff. Someone who does everything for me, but I can’t take the p*ss."

The spicy Islander isn't scared to ruffle some feathers to get her man, but won't step on someone's toes if they're serious.

She explained: "If people are actually together then I will back off but it’s everyone’s game isn’t it!"

What does Love Island's Lola Deal do in the police?

Lola worked as a detective in the police force, we're guessing in her hometown of Kent.

But she recently decided to step away from fighting crime, instead turn her attention to something a little more light-hearted and flexible.

Speaking of the struggles she faced while working within the police, she said: "I was really struggling with the work-life balance of it all.

"I had the best time, I had the best team. But I think just for me and myself, I was struggling. Especially when I got family members and friends working more usual, normal shifts."

She also admitted that working as a detective made it really hard to keep a boyfriend, adding: "I think that it is hard with relationships, trying to balance [them with work].

"I think it's quite easy to end up sort of having the friendship groups inside the police just because of all the shift cycles.

"So I think it would be difficult to try to maintain a relationship, not impossible by any means, but difficult."

Now she's not got work to contend with and she'll be living with anyone she's dating, there's nothing stopping Lola from finally finding her Mr Right.

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