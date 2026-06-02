Love Island 2026 star Lorenzo Alessi - age, job, Instagram and where he's from explained

Lorenzo Alessi is starring in this year's series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The suave businessman is looking for his princess, but who is Love Island 2026's Lorenzo Alessi? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to his fashion career.

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Love Island 2026 has introduced its starting line-up of boys, and one OG turning heads is sharply-dressed contestant Lorenzo Alessi.

The tall, dark and handsome hunk is already stirring the pot alongside his new pal Aiden Murphy, and has chosen his 'Princess Jasmine' as his first match - but will they last?

He believes "all is fair in love and war" so we'll see how that plays out and if any of the other lads dare to challenge his connection.

So while Lorenzo makes his mark, here's everything you need to know, from his age and job to his perfect woman on paper.

Who is Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi?

Age: 28

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @lorenzoxalessi

Lorenzo Alessi is one of this year's oldest contestants in the villa, edging towards his 30s, but as far as he's concerned that just means he's gained more confidence in life.

"I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want," insisted the fashion business owner.

We've already noticed a hint of mischievousness about him, although he describes himself as a "self deprecating person" who is happy to play the game of love.

In fact, he's so self-assured in his ability to win over the girls, he said if someone was interested in the same person as he was, he'd encourage them to chat her up – knowing it would backfire.

"Sometimes it ends up working, reverse psychology," he laughed.

As for what he's looking for in a woman, he confessed his 'usual type on paper' is blonde, but that doesn't always track.

He's got a special soft spot for 'posh girls' and also loves 'elegant' features, explaining: "It’s really strange!

"Imagine like a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie kind of arm and neck, I find that very elegant. Very niche, I know!"

In his spare time, it looks like Lorenzo enjoys taking lavish trips abroad, driving around in sports cars and hitting up party after party.