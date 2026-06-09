Love Island 2026's Namibia Rosa - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Namibia Rosa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Namibia Rosa entered the Love Island villa to turn heads but who is the stunning bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from her age to her Instagram and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 has been throwing curveballs at this year's contestants already as two stunning bombshells were introduced to the boys in a secret meeting away from the girls.

One reality star involved in the sly plan was Namibia Rosa, who first appeared on the show during surprise drinks at a local bar, which the lads had to sneak out of the villa for.

She made her motives clear from the start, stating she wanted a man who was "confident, bubbly, and funny" with nice teeth, but how will she play it?

As Namibia pulls her favourites for chats, we delve into her personal life and reveal everything there is to know, from her job, age and Instagram to what her dating strategy is.

Who is Love Island's Namibia Rosa?

Age: 25

From: Leeds

Instagram: @namibiarosaa

Namibia works as a customer service officer in Leeds, but is switching up her day job in the city for a summer of love in Mallorca.

And she's taking it seriously, insisting she wants to find true romance with an outgoing man and has no time or patience for games.

"I haven't got time for drama," she said. "But if someone comes to me, I'll back myself.

"I won't start it, but I'll finish it. At the end of the day, I've got to do what I want to do, and we're all there for our own reasons."

Entering as a bombshell, Namibia knows she'll need to step on people's toes to get the Islander she wants, but understands that these things have to play out organically.

As for her plan, she explained: "I don’t have a strategy because I feel like in a place like that, things can change so quickly.

"You can have a plan, and then that person isn’t even there anymore. I don’t think you can really plan for it."

Strutting in with her head held high as series 13's fifth bombshell, she confessed that she's not worried about being overlooked by the boys and feels like there's "no competition really", because the other girls are "just not me".

Along with her fighting talk, she also revealed what makes her cringe but, to be honest, she might struggle to find anyone she likes in the Love Island villa with this ick.

Namibia said: "I hate it when men wear flip-flops, so no men in flip-flops. I think men should only wear sandals."