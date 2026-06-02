Love Island 2026 star Ope Sowande - age, Instagram and every West End musical he's been in

2 June 2026, 11:52 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 15:44

Love Island 2026's Ope Sowande is looking for romance in the villa.
Love Island 2026's Ope Sowande is looking for romance in the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The performer is already working his charm in the villa, but who is Love Island 2026's Ope Sowande? Here's everything you need to know, including every TV and musical theatre show he's been in.

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Love Island 2026 has kicked off with a series of incredible twists this year, but one Islander managing to swerve the drama so far is Ope Sowande.

Could it be his cool, laid-back vibe, his smooth approach to the ladies or the fact he 'avoids anyone with negative energy' that's got everyone on side?

The budding reality star has already had a taste of fame, starring in a string of TV shows and iconic West End musicals before entering the Spanish villa.

So as he soaks up the spotlight once more, here's everything you need to know about Ope, from his glittering theatre career to his age and Instagram details.

Who is Love Island's Ope Sowande?

Age: 27

From: Lincolnshire

Instagram: @ope_sowande

Ope Sowande is a talented performer with a seriously impressive career under his belt.

When he's not making waves in the Mallorcan villa, he spends his time dancing, singing and acting in famous West End shows and hit TV series, which is sure to add to his sky-high self-esteem levels.

“I'm so confident in my ability to just do my thing," he said in his pre-Love Island interview.

"I don’t get phased, I don’t get impersonated, I don’t get threatened. It’s not even about them, it’s about me.

"I’m very confident in myself as a person. I love my beauty, I love my looks, I love my humour. If someone fancies someone else more than me, then that’s on them. I won’t take it personally."

But while he might be winning at life in the confidence and career department, he's struggling to find a true romantic connection with the right person.

We're sure the girl of his dreams will come along though, as he’s "always up for having a laugh and having fun" and just wants a pretty woman with a good sense of humour.

"I like shorter girls, I’m really big on hair, good teeth and a nice smile," revealed Ope.

"I prefer Northerners because they’ve got better craic. That’s just a fact.

"I haven’t really got a type, I honestly just go on energy, vibes and if you find my jokes funny."

What musicals and TV shows has Love Island's Ope been in?

Ope is no stranger to the stage and has starred in plenty of super-famous musicals over the years.

He has appeared in The Lion King, Hercules, Burlesque The Musical, Cake The Musical, and Moulin Rouge, along with a string of Christmas pantos.

The performer has also danced in singer-songwriter Carly Burns' music video for her track Sweetheart, and has bagged telly gigs including Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor live finals.

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