Love Island 2026 star lands 'dream job' on This Morning weeks after villa exit

A 2026 Islander has embarked on a glittering new showbiz career. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

An axed Islander from series 13 has snagged a seriously impressive new role on ITV – and fans say he's a 'natural'.

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One of this year's Love Island contestants has landed his 'dream job' as a presenter on hit daytime show This Morning.

Weeks after being booted from the villa in a brutal twist that left him devastated, Ope Sowande secured the impressive showbiz role made his live TV debut just yesterday.

On Tuesday's show, the former West End performer hosted a segment from a holiday park in Hampshire where the audience played silly summer games for cash prizes.

Interacting with crowd members and chatting to presenters Josie Gibson and Paddy McGuinness in studio, the 2026 Islander reported live from Sandy Balls Holiday Village – and made it look easy.

Ope Sowande bagged the role of roaming reporter on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/@ope_sowande

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting career update with fans, Ope posted photos and videos of his glamorous new gig once it had been broadcast on ITV.

Next to a snap of himself in a small red jeep holding an official This Morning prompt card, he wrote: "@thismorning thankyou for turning my dreams into a reality. Swipe to see me and @gkbarry_ manifesting this."

In a separate Story, the axed Islander thanked holidaymakers for "all the love" as he ended his message by adding: "On to the next..." hinting his opportunities weren't over yet.

Fans flooded Ope's post on social media, branding him the 'male version of Alison Hammond' and said he was 'made for this' as he received seriously high praise.

"10/10 personality 🙌🏾," wrote Love Island series 9 star Shaq Muhammad.

"Bringing the positive energy 🔥," added media personality Chian Reynolds.

"The new face of British TV mark my words," declared a third follower.

While a fourth agreed, commenting: "You have that presenting skill. And you are a natural."

READ MORE: Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Charming viewers at home and people online, it looks like Ope has found himself another job in the spotlight – just this time he's acting as himself.

The talented singer, dancer and actor has previously starred in a string of famous musicals, including Hercules and The Lion King.

In fact, he was still working as a West End performer on the run up his Love Island entrance in June.

Despite not finding romance on TV, he lasted almost two weeks in series 13 and gained a legion of followers who will no doubt be keeping up with his career moves from now on.

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