Love Island 2026 star Robyn Langton - age, job, Instagram and DJ career revealed

2 June 2026, 14:23 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 15:45

Robyn Langton is starring in series 13 of Love Island.
Robyn Langton is starring in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The stunning singleton describes herself as 'diva', but who is Love Island 2026's Robyn Langton? Here's everything you need to know, from her age and Instagram to her two very different jobs.

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Love Island 2026's latest singletons have finally entered the villa, strutting into the luxury Spanish pad wearing their best swimwear and hottest smiles.

One of the girls who's already made her mark is Robyn Langton, a loud and proud Scouser who describes herself as a 'bit of a diva' with high-standards and even higher energy.

She straddles two very different careers in her day-to-day life and wants to find a man with the same level of drive as she's an 'absolute star' that needs someone to match.

So as Robyn turns heads, here's everything you need to know, from her age, where she's from and Instagram, to her jobs and fast-paced life off-camera.

Who is Love Island's Robyn Langton?

Age: 21

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @robynlangton.x

Robyn Langton is a quantity surveyor by day, but turns her hand to the glamorous job of DJing by night.

The Scouse beauty is proud of her Liverpudlian roots and isn't afraid to be exactly who she is during her time in the Mallorcan villa.

She rates herself highly and won't bother with a man who doesn't meet her expectations, saying: "I like to observe first.

"I wouldn't say I'm a slow burner, but I like to take in someone's personality, how they carry themselves, and how they interact with other people.

"I won't just rush into something; I have to genuinely like someone.

"I'm an absolute star, they've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me."

One of the youngest Islanders in series 13, she more than makes up for it in personality and is looking for someone that's "tall" and "fair" with "muscles and nice teeth".

She likes a "pretty boy" with a good personality who can "make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners".

Robyn's been single for a while because "the right person hasn’t come along yet", but could one of her cast mates turn the tide and take her off the market?

Is Robyn Langton a DJ?

Yes, this Love Island contestant is a professional DJ, spinning decks after wrapping up her day job as a quantity surveyor.

The talented reality star plays 'house and old school vibes' according to her DJ Instagram account @robynlq_dj, which you can use to book her for private parties, events and even DJing lessons.

Snaps of her playing at rooftop bars and clubs are posted all over the profile, along with videos of her 'partying with her besties'.

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