Love Island 2026 star Sam Workman - age, job and what he's said about his hearing loss

2 June 2026, 13:46 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 15:08

Sam Workman is starring in series 13 of Love Island.
Sam Workman is starring in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The blonde hunk has been told he's 'too nice' sometimes, but who is Love Island 2026's Sam Workman? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to what he's said about being deaf.

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Love Island 2026 is serving up fresh drama and flirty competition this year's as the singletons have already started making romantic moves and saucy connections.

One of the OG boys who hasn't found an immediate spark though is Samuel Workman, who was left to couple up last in the first shock twist of the series.

The sweet Islander has been branded 'too nice' in the past but is 'confident in what I have to offer' and will go after the girl he wants, so keep your eyes peeled for some sly chats.

As Samuel searches for the girl of his dreams, we take a look at his personal life, from his age, job and social media details to comments he's made about being the show's second-ever deaf contestant.

Who is Love Island's Sam Workman?

Age: 25

From: Dudley

Instagram: @sam.work

Sam Workman is a tradesman, working as an electrician in the West Midlands.

He's been single for just over a year after his ex-girlfriend cheated on him, but is ready to put that firmly in the past and find someone new.

And it seems he's pretty serious about his next romance, explaining: "I am at a stage now where I want to settle down and find the love of my life."

The kind-natured soul admitted that he sometimes finds it difficult to reject women even if he's not feeling a connection, and struggles to cut ties as he's too polite.

"Things end up getting deeper, they get attached, and it becomes messy," he confessed, adding that he's now trying to change tact.

"I’ve definitely learned that being honest earlier is the better thing to do – I'm not going into extra time."

As for who he is looking for, Sam wants "someone classy, mature, blonde, fun, and someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously".

He's also a sucker for someone with a wild side, adding: "I like people who can let their hair down and enjoy themselves."

Is Sam Workman deaf?

Sam is Love Island's second-ever deaf contestant, following in the footsteps of series eight star Tasha Ghouri.

He's worn his hearing aids since he was four-years-old and hopes to inspire others with hearing loss to follow their dreams too.

Speaking of representing the deaf community now he's on mainstream telly, he said: "It'll be nice for other people to see it on TV. They've helped me with confidence growing up and going through school.

"They don't bother me anymore and I don't notice they're even there half the time, but it would be nice for people that I know there's a lot of people that have them and don't want to wear them because they're I'd be self-conscious about them."

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