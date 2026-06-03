Love Island 2026 star Samraj Toor - age, job, Instagram and secret link to famous Islander

3 June 2026, 10:24

Samraj Toor is starring in Love Island series 13 this year.
Samraj Toor is starring in Love Island series 13 this year. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The smouldering model is in this year's starting line-up, but who is Love Island 2026's Samraj Toor? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to his secret link to a previous winner.

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Love Island 2026 is officially in full swing as this year's singletons have been locking lips, making moves and playing saucy games around the fire pit.

One star getting stuck into the flirty vibes is OG Islander Samraj Toor, who is looking for a 'genuine connection' inside the villa.

Although he's used to girls 'coming to him' on the outside, he's prepared to put the graft in to find his dream woman – and isn't afraid to get competitive with his fellow boys.

So as Samraj works his magic, here's everything you need to know, from his age, job and Instagram to his secret link to a very famous Love Island winner.

Who is Love Island's Samraj Toor?

Age: 25

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @samrajtoor

Samraj Toor is a model from the West Midlands, who also works part-time in his dad's Indian restaurant in Germany.

The international Islander speaks multiple languages and even has a famous uncle, Punjabi music icon Jazzy B.

Used to the spotlight, his impressive modelling career has taken him all over the world but it's his close-knit family that keeps his feet on the ground.

"I could be on set one minute, feeling on top of the world. Come home, my dad humbles me.

"He goes, 'Go clean the coffee machine. Go clean that table. Go clean the toilets. Because you’re not a model in here, mate. You’re just a worker.' So it’s a nice balance."

His jet-setter lifestyle might sound glamorous, but Samraj is convinced it's the reason he's never had a girlfriend before.

"It’s hard for me to have a long-term relationship, and I’ve always said my first proper long-term relationship, I don’t want it to be long distance either."

If he finds the right woman though, he's willing to put his life on hold and suffer sacrifices to make his girl happy.

"Let’s say she said to me, 'I want you to move,' to where she is. I feel like we’d make it work," he explained.

"I’m here for something serious, and long distance, maybe, in the beginning, might be difficult. But then if we’re with each other, I feel like we’d find some sort of compromise."

As for exactly what he's looking for in a partner, he's not got a particular 'type on paper'.

Samraj revealed: "I don’t have a type, if you’re pretty. If you look at my history of dating, all girls have been different!

"I like the way a woman carries herself, her mannerisms."

Which Love Island star has Samraj Toor been linked to?

Samraj has been linked to Love Island All Stars winner Gabby Allen, who took the series two crown alongside her then-boyfriend Casey O’Gorman back in 2025.

It's not known how the pair know each other, when they first met or if they've even crossed paths in real life, but Gabs follows Samraj on Instagram so there's a link there somewhere.

Maybe he'll reveal their secret connection inside the villa? Either that, or more detective work needs to take place – calling Lola Deal...

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