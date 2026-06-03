Love Island 2026 star Sean Fitzgerald - age, job, Instagram and where you've seen him before

3 June 2026, 12:43

Sean Fitzgerald is making waves in the Love Island series 13 villa.
Sean Fitzgerald is making waves in the Love Island series 13 villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The primary school teacher looks strangely familiar, but who is Love Island 2026's Sean Fitzgerald? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and Instagram to his surprising back story.

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Love Island 2026 is dishing viewers up some serious drama, with love triangles forming and secret missions brewing under the surface from the very start.

One Islander causing a stir thanks to his Irish charm is Sean Fitzgerald, who caught the eyes of multiple girls in the villa straight off the bat.

He's hellbent on finding the woman of his dreams – and keeping her, saying: "If I see someone I like, I'm going for it and nothing's gonna stop me."

So as Sean makes a play for his perfect partner, here's everything you need to know, from his age, day job, and Instagram to where you might recognise him from already.

Who is Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald?

Age: 25

From: Galway, Ireland

Instagram: @fitzy.007

Sean Fitzgerald, who goes by the nickname 'Fitzy', is a primary school teacher from Ireland who is already making the ladies swoon with his charming personality and impressive physique.

In his pre-villa interview, he admitted he was singing up to Love Island to find a girl but wasn't that fussy about her appearance or personality.

When asked what his 'type on paper' was by show's producers, he simply joked: "Female!"

The buzz-cut hunk isn't a stranger to attention in his hometown as he's already an icon – to Gaelic football fans, at least.

Sean is a well-known sports star in Galway, who plays for CLG Bhearna, and at senior level for the Galway county football team.

Is Sean Fitzgerald already famous?

Along with his Irish footie status, fans of the show may already recognise Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald, but many can't work out why.

He's got over 100k followers on TikTok and almost 60k on Instagram, making him one of the most popular Islanders on social media.

But it was a video he recorded back in February that went viral online which is triggering many viewers' memories.

The clip showed him hilariously begging for a spot in this year's villa, showing off his dance moves and persuading producers he was the perfect man for the job.

Speaking to OK! about the film before jetting off to Mallorca, he explained: "Yeah so when I posted that video I wasn’t really doing an audition as such, I was just watching clips on TikTok and loads of Love Island clips were coming up.

"I just thought it seemed quite boring, or like the people on it didn’t seem like that much craic.

"I was thinking 'Jeez, I wish I was in there I could liven it up a bit', so I just went outside, did a bit of a spiel about what I would do if I was in there.

"It wasn’t actually an application as such, it was just a video kind of messing or whatever saying what I’d do if I was on there.

"The next day they actually rang me saying would I want to do an interview, so I didn’t apply or anything. I said, 'sure I’ll do an interview.' But I wasn’t really thinking about it much."

Well, it all worked out and now he's soaking up the sunshine in Spain trying to work out which girl he fancies the most.

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