Love Island's Tina looks totally different in throwback photos before TV 'glow up'

Love Island's Tina Rad looked dramatically different in a string of photos from just a few years ago. Picture: Instagram/@tina__rad__

By Claire Blackmore

Fans have unearthed some old snaps of Love Island's Tina Rad from just a few years ago – and the series 13 bombshell looks almost unrecognisable.

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Love Island 2026's Tina Rad instantly made her mark on the villa when she entered as a bombshell on day 14 of this explosive season.

The Geordie cast mate, 25, whisked her crush Kavan Murphy off for a secret sleepover in a shock twist, but failed to steal him away from his current flame Jasmine Muller as his feelings became clear during the test.

However, his brother Aidan Murphy had different ideas and grafted the sassy shot girl after being dazzled by her fierce personality and stunning looks as soon as she hit the main villa.

And he wasn't the only Love Island boy that rated her, with many of the guys including Lorenzo Alessi making comments about the series 13 star's striking appearance.

The Geordie bombshell, 25, immediately turned heads with her stunning looks. Picture: ITV

Even Tina rates herself, describing herself as a "very vain Persian girl in her 20s", which is no surprise thanks to her long dark hair, deep brown eyes and gorgeous smile.

The pocket-rocket has always been a beauty, but fans have discovered some old snaps of Tina that reveal she's gone through a bit of a TV 'glow up' before finding fame.

Throwback images from five years ago show the northerner out and about on the town, glammed up with her pals looking quite different to the girl we see on screen right now.

Her captions prove she's always had bags of confidence though, as she captioned her posts with things like, 'Always your loss bby x', and 'Don’t look at the caption look at me'.

Late last year, Tina also addressed her own incredible transformation on social media, sharing an album of before and after pictures on TikTok under her username @bigbadrad.

"How was this 1 year apart #GlowUp #natural #when," she captioned the side-by-side snaps of herself looking almost unrecognisable.

It's clear that she's undergone a serious pre-Love Island makeover, as many of the contestants usually do, but she hasn't explained exactly what she's had done and where.

Previous posts hint at some kind of surgery, but only Tina has the details of how she's achieved her glamorous telly glow up.

Tina shocked fans by uploading some before and after snaps on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Either way, we have no doubt she will continue to ruffle feathers and steal hearts for as long as she's in the villa.

Her connections with both Murphy boys may have fizzled out just days after her dramatic entrance, but there are plenty more fish in the Mallorcan sea for this Geordie stunner.