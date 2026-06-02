Love Island 2026 star Yasmin Hadlow - age, job, Instagram and game plan revealed

2 June 2026, 17:09 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 17:11

Yasmin Hadlow has signed up to series 13 of Love Island.
Yasmin Hadlow has signed up to series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The pretty blonde is the first female bombshell to wreak havoc this year, but who is Love Island 2026's Yasmin Hadlow? Here's everything you need to know, from her age and Instagram to her corporate job.

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Love Island 2026 has let its first two bombshells loose in the villa, ready to kickstart the drama on day two of the brand new series.

One half of the glamorous pair prepared to wreak havoc on their cast mates is newcomer Yasmin Hadlow, who confessed she often falls head over heels for someone once she's interested.

The stunning Islander describes herself as a 'relationship girl' and is used to women stealing each other's men where she comes from – but how will she fare in the luxury Spanish pad?

As Yasmin turns heads, here's everything you need to know about her, from her age and where she's from, to her corporate career.

The reality star said she 'falls hard and fast' once she likes a guy.
The reality star said she 'falls hard and fast' once she likes a guy. Picture: Instagram/@yasminhadloww

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow?

Age: 23

From: Kent

Instagram: @yasminhadloww

Yasmin Hadlow is a recruitment consultant from Broadstairs who, alongside cast mate George Knight, was given the savage task of dumping two OGs within 24 hours of entering the villa.

Now she's shown her ruthless side and ability to keep secrets, it's no surprise she admitted she's happy to step on toes if she fancies someone.

"I've been from relationship to relationship, so it's my time to get stuck in," she explained.

"I think it would be difficult to go for the same guy as a girl if we were like best friends in the villa. That's what I'm worried about!

"Then again, if I like her man, I'm gonna have to go for it and have those conversations.

"It's a small villa but I’m used to this because I come from a small town where everyone knows everyone."

She's also not shy in coming forwards with a guy she likes, and goes "straight for the goal", falling in love lightning-fast.

"Once I like someone, I'm all in."

As for the kind of Islander she's expecting will catch her eye, she's into men with charisma that can make her laugh.

"I love an accent - anyone who's got an accent - could be Irish, a Manchester accent, I love it," she said.

"Also tall. I’m really, really small, but I love someone who's just really tall next to me, and can look after me, that kind of thing."

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