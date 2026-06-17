Love Island 2026's Tina Rad - age, job, Instagram and why Lola now needs to watch Sean

17 June 2026, 20:55

Tina Rad is joining the cast of Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.
Tina Rad is joining the cast of Love Island series 13 as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tina Rad is on the hunt for a 'weird boy with a kind heart', but who is the Love Island 2026 bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from her age and job, to her bizarre habit.

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Love Island 2026 is about to get even more awkward following a heated recoupling in which pretty much everyone swapped partners.

Next up, four new bombshells are arriving in Spain and they're not just strutting through the doors to take someone on a date by the pool.

No, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa, Mica Harris and Yasmin Hadlow are being pulled away from the main villa and taken to a secret location for a saucy sleepover with a fresh batch of Islanders, including newcomer Tina Rad.

Here, we get to know the "very vain Persian girl in her 20s", revealing her age, job and Instagram, but also looking at why Lola might need to be worried for the first time ever.

Who is Love Island's Tina Rad?

Age: 25

From: Newcastle

Instagram: @tina__rad__

Glamorous newcomer Tina Rad is about to become the latest bombshell to waltz into series 13 of Love Island.

The stunning Persian star is from Newcastle and works as a shot girl, so is no stranger to attention from men on nights out.

But she's struggled to find a deep, lasting connection and just wants a "weird boy" with a kind heart to whisk her off her feet.

She describes herself "very vain" and a "really good flirt", but confesses her love life has been "awful" so far so is keen to enter the villa.

Speaking in her pre-show interview, she told ITV producers: "I’m here to find love. I’m really excited about that.

"I’m not really a drama girl, so I’m not going in there to cause drama or make a massive deal out of things. But if someone is disrespectful or nasty, I’m not just going to sit there and accept it.

"I’ll have a proper conversation with them because stuff like that really irritates me."

Tina's not planning on making any mad moves in Mallorca, but also just backs herself, and believes that whatever is written in the stars for her will happen at the right time.

"I just think what’s meant for me will be for me. Strategy-wise, I think I’m a really good flirt. I’m confident in myself.

"Even if a 10/10 model walks in, she’s not going to have my personality. Nobody has my personality, and that’s what makes me stand out."

Does Tina Rad fancy Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald?

She hasn't admitted that she fancies Fitz explicitly, plus she's chosen either Simba or Kavan for her secret date, but Tina pretty much described Sean when talking about her dream man.

The Geordie shot girl, who admitted her bizarre habit is to constantly stick out her tongue, is manifesting a 'weird boy' that's flirty, funny and kind-hearted – much like the primary school teacher, who's currently loved-up with Lola Deal.

We're guessing that once she meets him in the flesh, she's going to make her move as she's looking for that one-off 'weird vibe'.

But she'll have a hard time breaking his bond with the former police detective, who we're betting is already head over heels in love.

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