Love Island 2026's Tommy Murphy - age, job, Instagram and link to Aidan and Kavan revealed

10 June 2026, 20:55

Tommy Murphy is starring in series 13 of Love Island.
Tommy Murphy is starring in series 13 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tommy Murphy turned heads when he walked into the villa, but who is the Love Island bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and job, to whether he's related to Islanders Aidan and Kavan.

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Love Island 2026 has seen that much drama already that ITV producers have extended episodes to cram in all the kissing, fighting and shock recouplings so far.

And there's plenty more where that came from, especially if brand new bombshell Tommy Murphy is anything to go by.

The chiseled newcomer has eyes on a handful of girls already, but will he be stealing loved-up stars like Yasmin and Lola during his stint in the villa, or staying safe with singletons like Robyn and Mica?

We'll be watching with beady eyes, so as we get to know Tommy on-screen, we delve into his life off-camera and reveal his age, job and Instagram, plus work out if he's related to this year's brothers Aidan and Kavan Murphy.

Tommy Murphy entered as a Love Island bombshell on Wednesday night.
Tommy Murphy entered as a Love Island bombshell on Wednesday night. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Tommy Murphy?

Age: 28

From: Newcastle

Instagram: @tommyrmurphy

Tommy works as a builder by day, but he's totally focused on chatting up girls when he clocks off from the site.

His type on paper isn't what you might have predicted, though, as he revealed in his pre-villa interview that he's after "just a genuinely nice girl".

"I’ve met all sorts of people, so my head could definitely be turned in different directions. Personality matters a lot to me too," he explained.

The handsome Islander, who also seems to work as a part-time model, is really close to his family and wants a partner who values time with her loved ones too, steering clear of "fake people" and "bad attitudes".

Speaking of his dream girl, Tommy said: "I like people who are respectful, kind, and just generally nice to be around.

"I wouldn’t want someone coming in trying to bring people down or create negativity for no reason."

In fact, he's actually pretty shy when he describes what his strategy is when it comes to love.

"I’d probably play it a little safe at first. I’ve only had one or two proper relationships, so I’m naturally a bit cautious," revealed Tommy.

"At the same time, I’m not going to shy away from going after someone I like, but when I get in the villa I’ll definitely shoot my shot.

"You’re there for a limited time, and it’s the perfect setting to meet someone. I couldn’t sit there thinking, ‘I like her, but I’m too shy to talk to her.’

"That just wouldn’t happen."

Is Love Island's Tommy Murphy related to Aidan and Kavan Murphy?

Despite having the same surname, it seems like there's no family connection that links Tommy to Aidan and Kavan.

First up, the Murphy brothers are from Kent while Tommy comes from Newcastle.

And while the Love Island siblings do have another brother, their mum recently revealed on Aftersun that he's already engaged so won't be appearing in series 13.

Secondly, they don't follow each other on Instagram and have no pictures together so we're taking that as proof that Tommy isn't part of the clan.

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