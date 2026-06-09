Love Island 2026's Victoria Onanusi - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Victoria Onanusi is starring in the 2026 series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Victoria Onanusi strutted into the Love Island villa to steal someone's man, but who is the beautiful bombshell? Here's everything you need to know, from her age to her Instagram and more.

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Love Island 2026 is turning up the heat now its in full swing, with a string of new bombshells entering the villa each week ready to spark chaos.

One stunning star immediately turning heads was Victoria Onanusi, who caught the attention of Ope Sowande and finally gave unlucky-in-love Islander Sam Workman someone to flirt with.

Along with co-star Namibia Rosa, she started her journey with her pick of the boys and is keen to progress things if they have a "great smile", but how will things end for the part-time model?

As she makes her moves in Mallorca, here's everything we know about Victoria, from her job and age, to her Instagram account and more.

Who is Love Island's Victoria Onanusi?

Age: 25

From: Kildare, Ireland (Lives in Manchester)

Instagram: @victoriaonanusi

Victoria earns her money working two jobs away from the cameras, juggling her role as a personal assistant with a part-time gig as a model.

She's featured in campaigns for fashion and beauty brands but still grinds away in the office to top up her funds.

The forever-single Islander has never been in a relationship before, but believes if she's meant to find her first boyfriend in the villa, love will come her way.

Victoria explained: "I have a really strong belief in myself, and I think what’s meant for me will always be mine."

As for who she's looking for, she's not got a 'type on paper' but fancies men who are "handsome" and "tall" that also "have a great smile".

"I’m such a sucker for a good smile," Victoria admitted.

What she isn't into? Her turn-offs are guys who "complain too much" or men who are "unnecessarily rude to other people".

According to telly insiders, the Irish beauty has been sent in to "shake up the narrative", which is no surprise considering she entered the show during a secret cocktail night away from the girls.

But she totally rates herself, so we'll see how far this bombshell can go.

When she waltzed in to meet the Love Island boys for the first time, Victoria said: "The guys aren’t going to know what’s hit them, I am the full package.

"I’ve got the looks, I’ve got the brain, I’ve got the beauty. The boys need to be ready for me, no one is safe."