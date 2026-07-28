Who won Love Island 2026? Winning couple revealed and final results explained

28 July 2026, 11:03

The winners of Love Island series 13 have been announced!
The winners of Love Island series 13 have been announced! Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Loved-up couples Jasmine and Kavan, Julia and Lorenzo, and Simba and Angelista made it to the final three of series 13, but who took the Love Island 2026 crown?

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Love Island 2026 has officially crowned its winners, not before delivering an absolutely brutal twist for the finale though.

After months of jaw-dropping drama, shocking love triangles, sweet connections and juicy gossip, producers decided to throw one last curve ball into the mix for the remaining Islanders.

Following a savage public vote, Mica and Samraj were dumped from the show, but given a departing task as they left the villa for good – to end another couple's journey right before the final.

Both stars decided to boot out Yasmin and Tommy, leaving Jasmin and Kavan, Julia and Lorenzo, and Simba and Angelista in the final three, so who actually won Love Island series 13?

Who won Love Island 2026?

Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi were crowned winners of Love Island series 13 in a nail-biting live final.

Maya Jama announced the news on Monday 27th July 2026, officially declaring the Italian hunk, 28, and the feisty Polish bombshell, 26, as ITV2's newest champions.

The pair took home the £50,000 prize money and earned their status as this year's favourite couple among fans.

A shocked Julia thanked the public for their support, saying: "I just didn't think coming into Casa I'd be stood here."

The glamorous duo first met in Casa Amor and struck up a flirty connection almost instantly, steadily building their relationship when Lorenzo brought Julia back to the main villa.

The public fell head over heels for their genuine bond and consistently voted for them during challenges, hinting at their popularity on the outside.

Speaking about his feelings for Julia, Lorenzo admitted he had "never met someone who feels so well matched" to him, and felt like he secretly "manifested" her all along.

Julia confessed that she experienced an "instant spark" with her tall, dark and handsome man, describing their relationship as "seriously unserious".

Lorenzo was left speechless by the couple's shock win and couldn't help but laugh over the finale results.

They stunned pair beat series 13 runners-up Jasmine and Kavan to the top spot, as Angelista and Simba came third in the last dramatic episode of the season.

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