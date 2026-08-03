Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

3 August 2026, 12:14

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series
Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Lorenzo and Julia won over the public and were crowned the winners of Love Island 2026, but have they already split? Here's the latest news on their relationship.

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Love Island 2026 came to a close in July and with that plenty of new couples were formed along with a fresh set of winners in the form of Julia and Lorenzo.

After describing Julia as his "dream girl", the couple walked away from the villa with each other plus an extra £50,000 to sweeten the deal.

But now, just a week after they've returned to London, split rumours have already plagued our newest winners.

Lorenzo and Julia are yet to share any updates together since the final and it appears his social media activity has been causing some controversy.

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia are already being asked if they've split
Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia are already being asked if they've split. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

The couple have been surrounded by split rumours already as it appears Lorenzo has been spending some time 'liking' a model's Instagram post when she confirmed she was in London.

The like on Lene Voigt's social media update is most likely completely innocent but for some loyal fans, they're concerned what this means for the Love Island winner's relationship.

Some have even suggested this could be 'Saskia' the imaginary dream woman Lorenzo detailed while in the villa.

Calling him out for his like, one Instagram user wrote: "@lorenzoxalessi did you already break up with @juliamayska?"

Another added: "Wow this is definitely Lorenzo’s scandi blonde."

Adding more intensity to the idea Lorenzo and Julia could have already split comes from the fact the couple are yet to post anything together since being back in London for a week.

Many other couples, from Tommy and Yasmin to Kavan and Jasmine, are busy posting all over one another's pages but it's been completely silent for our winning duo.

Lorenzo and Julia left the villa with the 'exclusivity' label meaning they were committed to only dating one another but were not yet girlfriend and boyfriend.

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