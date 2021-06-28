Love Island star Aaron Francis' secret connection to the Royal Family explained

Aaron Francis is a luxury events manager. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

How does Aaron Francis know the Royals and was he at Princess Beatrice's wedding? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island is back with a whole new batch of singletons ready to find The One, or at least win £50k…

And one man who’s signed up for the series this time around, is luxury party host Aaron Francis.

Aaron is a 24-year-old events expert from London who has a very impressive list of celebrity contacts.

But how does Aaron know the royals and was he at Princess Eugenie’s wedding? Here’s what we know…

How does Aaron Francis know the Royals?

Aaron works as a host at celebrity and luxury parties, which included the weddings of two of the Queen’s grand-daughters.

He revealed ahead of the June 28 launch: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s [weddings] over the summer.

“I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill.”

Eugenie is the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson and she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in 2019. Picture: PA Images

Eugenie’s older sister Beatrice married her other half Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year during a small, socially distanced ceremony at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Despite rubbing shoulders with some very famous faces, Aaron has agreed not to talk about it on Love Island.

Aaron told the Daily Star Sunday: "My role comes with a responsibility to not speak about everything that happens.

"It’s just something that comes with the job.

"They don’t even make you sign non-disclosure agreements sometimes… it just comes with the job and it comes with the responsibility of being in the company of certain people.

"So they know I won’t speak about anything or anything that happens at these events or who was there. I won’t speak about it on the show."

He also went on to open up about the royal weddings, continuing: "Both weddings were good.

"The first one was a massive wedding and the second one was during the pandemic, so it was a much smaller event.

"They were nice. Even though we think of celebrities as kind of not real, they are just normal people.

"It’s just that they are known by a lot of people or they’ve got a certain amount of

This comes after the Islander admitted he rarely gets starstruck when he meets celebs.

Before entering the villa, he said: "In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested."