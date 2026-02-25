Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

25 February 2026, 12:24

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot
Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How are Love Island All Star winners Ciaran and Samie spending their winnings? Here's the big ideas they have.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 came to a close at the end of February with contestants Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies being crowned this year's winners.

Scooping up the winner's crown plus a £50,000 prize fund, the showbiz stars now have a fresh deposit of £25,000 each entering their bank accounts along with their pay from the series.

So how will Samie and Ciaran spend their money? Well, it turns out they both have big and sensible plans.

In an interview with ITV2 post Love Island final, Samie said: "Mine’s going towards my house deposit, how boring!"

Love Island's Samie and Ciaran became 'exclusive' in the villa
Love Island's Samie and Ciaran became 'exclusive' in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Ciaran, who will be swapping Wales for London for the next four weeks, will also be careful with his winner's pot.

"Mine’s staying in the bank to look at a house or invest it. It’s got to be done.. and a little holiday," he said.

Both Samie and Ciaran also revealed the cast, including Millie Court, Zac Woodworth, Helena Ford and Carrington Rodriguez will be heading on a trip to Nashville together.

Samie added: "Yeah, our plan is to go Nashville - Zac, Millie are coming. Yamen and Whit. Carrington and Helena will probably end up meeting us there. We want to all get cowboy hats and cowboy boots made - real ones. Personalised, proper ones. Go to loads of country music bars."

The Love Island All Stars winners were crowned in the final on February 23rd 2026 in what has been described as one of the closest votes.

Following an explosive series, full of love triangles, friendship fallouts and shock bombshells, Ciaran and Samie got 35.22% of the overall final vote.

Runners up Millie and Zac received 23.38%, Leanne and Scott got 19.41% with Lucinda and Sean getting a total 12.77% of the final vote. Whitney and Yamen came in fifth on the night with 9.23% of the public vote.

READ MORE:

