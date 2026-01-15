Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 is bringing us an epic cast for Love Island All Stars 2026 who we've all seen attempt to find love on the TV show before. So how old are they now? Here's all the birth stats you need.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has a confirmed line up including the likes of Millie Court, Helena Ford, Shaq Muhammad and Sean Stone.

With all of the contestants having been on the show before, it's obvious they've all got a little bit older, but what are their ages now?

With the hope of being a little bit older and hopefully wiser over the years, the contestants and bombshells are confident their extra years on the dating scene will help them find the perfect other half this time around.

So what are the ages of the Love Island All Stars cast this year? Here's 2026's contestants in order of youngest to oldest.

Love Island's All Stars cast are 31 years and younger. Picture: ITV2

How old are the cast of Love Island All Stars?

Tommy Bradley - 22 years old

Tommy Bradley was only on Love Island in 2025. Picture: ITV2

Ciaran Davies - 23 years old

Ciaran Davies appeared on Love Island first in 2024. Picture: ITV2

Jess Harding - 25 years old

Jess Harding is the youngest girl in the original All Stars line up. Picture: ITV2

Sean Stone - 26 years old

Sean Stone originally appeared on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV2

Jack Keating - 26 years old

Jack Keating is hoping to have more luck on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Belle Hassan - 27 years old

All Stars contestant Belle Hassan has had a makeover since her original series. Picture: ITV2

Shaq Muhammad - 27 years old

Shaq Muhammed was just 24 when he first arrived in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Whitney Adebayo- 28 years old

Love Island's Whitney was 25 years old when she first went looking for love. Picture: ITV2

Leanne Amaning - 28 years old

Love Island's All Stars is a second chance at love for Leanne. Picture: ITV2

Millie Court - 29 years old

Millie Court is fresh out of a long term relationship for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Helena Ford - 29 years old

Helena Ford only appeared in the Love Island villa in 2025 but is back for another chance. Picture: ITV2

Charlie Frederick - 31 years old

All Stars contestant Charlie Frederick is this year's oldest contestant so far. Picture: ITV2

