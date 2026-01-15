On Air Now
15 January 2026
ITV2 is bringing us an epic cast for Love Island All Stars 2026 who we've all seen attempt to find love on the TV show before. So how old are they now? Here's all the birth stats you need.
Love Island All Stars 2026 has a confirmed line up including the likes of Millie Court, Helena Ford, Shaq Muhammad and Sean Stone.
With all of the contestants having been on the show before, it's obvious they've all got a little bit older, but what are their ages now?
With the hope of being a little bit older and hopefully wiser over the years, the contestants and bombshells are confident their extra years on the dating scene will help them find the perfect other half this time around.
So what are the ages of the Love Island All Stars cast this year? Here's 2026's contestants in order of youngest to oldest.
Tommy Bradley - 22 years old
Ciaran Davies - 23 years old
Jess Harding - 25 years old
Sean Stone - 26 years old
Jack Keating - 26 years old
Belle Hassan - 27 years old
Shaq Muhammad - 27 years old
Whitney Adebayo- 28 years old
Leanne Amaning - 28 years old
Millie Court - 29 years old
Helena Ford - 29 years old
Charlie Frederick - 31 years old