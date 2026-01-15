Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

15 January 2026, 21:00

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series
The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 is bringing us an epic cast for Love Island All Stars 2026 who we've all seen attempt to find love on the TV show before. So how old are they now? Here's all the birth stats you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 has a confirmed line up including the likes of Millie Court, Helena Ford, Shaq Muhammad and Sean Stone.

With all of the contestants having been on the show before, it's obvious they've all got a little bit older, but what are their ages now?

With the hope of being a little bit older and hopefully wiser over the years, the contestants and bombshells are confident their extra years on the dating scene will help them find the perfect other half this time around.

So what are the ages of the Love Island All Stars cast this year? Here's 2026's contestants in order of youngest to oldest.

Love Island's All Stars cast are 31 years and younger
Love Island's All Stars cast are 31 years and younger. Picture: ITV2

How old are the cast of Love Island All Stars?

Tommy Bradley - 22 years old

Tommy Bradley was only on Love Island in 2025
Tommy Bradley was only on Love Island in 2025. Picture: ITV2

Ciaran Davies - 23 years old

Ciaran Davies appeared on Love Island first in 2024
Ciaran Davies appeared on Love Island first in 2024. Picture: ITV2

Jess Harding - 25 years old

Jess Harding is the youngest girl in the original All Stars line up
Jess Harding is the youngest girl in the original All Stars line up. Picture: ITV2

Sean Stone - 26 years old

Sean Stone originally appeared on Love Island in 2024
Sean Stone originally appeared on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV2

Jack Keating - 26 years old

Jack Keating is hoping to have more luck on Love Island All Stars
Jack Keating is hoping to have more luck on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Belle Hassan - 27 years old

All Stars contestant Belle Hassan has had a makeover since her original series
All Stars contestant Belle Hassan has had a makeover since her original series. Picture: ITV2

Shaq Muhammad - 27 years old

Shaq Muhammed was just 24 when he first arrived in the Love Island villa
Shaq Muhammed was just 24 when he first arrived in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Whitney Adebayo- 28 years old

Love Island's Whitney was 25 years old when she first went looking for love
Love Island's Whitney was 25 years old when she first went looking for love. Picture: ITV2

Leanne Amaning - 28 years old

Love Island's All Stars is a second chance at love for Leanne
Love Island's All Stars is a second chance at love for Leanne. Picture: ITV2

Millie Court - 29 years old

Millie Court is fresh out of a long term relationship for All Stars
Millie Court is fresh out of a long term relationship for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Helena Ford - 29 years old

Helena Ford only appeared in the Love Island villa in 2025 but is back for another chance
Helena Ford only appeared in the Love Island villa in 2025 but is back for another chance. Picture: ITV2

Charlie Frederick - 31 years old

All Stars contestant Charlie Frederick is this year's oldest contestant so far
All Stars contestant Charlie Frederick is this year's oldest contestant so far. Picture: ITV2

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Love Island has teased a first look at tonight's episode.

Love Island first look teases brutal new All Stars game and shock public vote

Harriet shed an impressive four stone after ditching alcohol.

The Traitors' Harriet reveals four-stone weight loss in shock transformation snaps

The Traitors

Trending on Heart

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

An ex-Islander has opened up about his secret casting chat.

Love Island star says 'savage' confrontation with All Stars bosses cost him 2026 spot

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars make exciting schedule change following delayed start date

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? New launch date confirmed

This year's All Stars cast have revealed what they're up to in hiding.

Love Island All Stars cast share first-look pics as fans wait for official start date

TGI Fridays bosses have been forced to close 16 popular restaurants

Which TGI Fridays restaurants are closing? 16 locations to close as chain enters administration

Lifestyle

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

Music

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as anticipation as posters and a mysterious new website sparking rumours the singer is about to make his long-awaited comeback.

Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Music

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026.

How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed

Whitney Adebayo was a contestant on Love Island series 10.

Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebayo - age, job, ex-boyfriend and former series

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Millie Court back to the villa

Love Island All Stars Millie Court - age, ex-boyfriend, job and former series

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Jess Harding to the villa for 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding - age, job, ex-boyfriends and former series revealed

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Helena Ford

Love Island All Stars Helena Ford - age, job, where she's from and former series antics revealed
The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants