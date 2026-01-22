Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan - famous dad, age, job and former series

Belle Hassan grew up in Bromley in south‑east London. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Love Island All Stars contestant Belle Hassan is hoping to find Mr Right in the villa this time around.

Belle Hassan is back in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026, returning for another shot at romance in South Africa after previously competing in an earlier series of the show.

The 27-year-old beauty quickly made her mark with her charm, confidence and strong personality, and fans are excited to see how she fares among other All Star contestants this year.

Here's everything you need to know about Belle Hassan from her age, who her famous dad is and what happened on her original series.

Belle Hassan is back in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Belle Hassan?

Age: 27

From: London, England

Job: Model and influencer

Instagram: @bellehassan

Belle grew up in Bromley in south‑east London, where she began her career as a professional make‑up artist before stepping into the spotlight on reality television.

Her work in beauty and fashion helped build her social media presence, and since her first stint on Love Island, has become a well‑known influencer with an Instagram following of almost 900k.

Who is Belle Hassan's famous dad?

One of the things that sets Belle apart in the villa is her family background.

She is the daughter of English actor Tamer Hassan, known for roles in films like The Football Factory and appearances on television series including Game of Thrones.

Growing up with a father in the entertainment industry, Belle often describes him as supportive — crediting him for encouraging her to be herself while also keeping a watchful eye on her career.

Belle also has at least one sibling: a brother named Taser Hassan, who has pursued his own path outside of the spotlight.

Belle Hassan's father Tamar Hassan (left) and her mother Karen Hassan (right) pictured in 2010. Picture: Getty

What series of Love Island was Belle originally on?

Belle first entered the Love Island villa in 2019 during the fifth season as a bombshell entrant, arriving mid‑series during Casa Amor.

During that run, she coupled up with Anton Danyluk and was part of the dramatic twists that season.

Belle Hassan was orginally on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

Their pairing ended shortly after leaving the villa, but Belle’s personality — fun, flirty and outspoken — left a lasting impression on viewers.

Since her original stint, Belle has taken time away from reality TV to focus on her career and personal growth.

Now, she’s back in All Stars for a renewed chance at connection and perhaps a different outcome this time around...

