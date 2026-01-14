Love Island All Stars cast share first-look pics as fans wait for official start date

The Islanders are currently in hiding.

This year's All Stars cast have revealed what they're up to in hiding. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

This year's Love Island All Stars cast have posted a string of behind-the-scenes snaps as they prepare to enter the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars cast have given fans a glimpse of what to expect when the brand new series kicks off in the coming days.

The third season of the sizzling hot dating show was scheduled to air on Monday night, but was delayed due to devastating wildfires that broke out around Western Cape in South Africa.

Earlier this week, reports confirmed the raging blaze near the filming site was now under control, meaning production could kick into action, but ITV are yet to confirm a fresh date for the 2026 launch.

While the Islanders wait to enter the villa, this year's cast have been keeping themselves busy, soaking up the sun and relaxing around the pool in a luxury residence ahead of their TV return.

Love Island's Tommy teased fans with a sunbathing snap ahead of his entrance. Picture: Instagram/@@_tommybradley_

Contestants from Tommy Bradley and Sean Stone to former winner Jess Harding have teased viewers with sneaky snippets from inside the hotel, sharing photos on social media of their behind-the-scenes antics.

Series 12 star Tommy posted a photo of himself sunbathing as he joked about the delayed start date.

"The UK: 'Love Island All Stars postponed!!!'," he penned, writing his name next to a snap of himself asleep on a sun bed, clearly hinting that he was feeling relaxed about his upcoming entrance.

Sean gave followers a glimpse of the luxury hotel they were hiding in. Picture: Instagram/@seanstone__

Sweet shop founder Sean, who fell hard for ex-partner Matilda Draper during series 11, shared a selfie from the ritzy hotel lift as he waited for news about the show.

While season 10 champion Jess Harding, who was crowned 2023's winner alongside her ex-boyfriend Sammy Root, revealed she was using the extra time to pamper herself.

Sticking her tongue out to the camera with her hair wrapped in a fluffy towel, she posted the snap to her social media account as she remained in hiding.

Read more: Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island's Jess pampered herself ahead of her 2026 All Stars stint. Picture: Instagram/@jesshardingox

Fans wondered why none of the Islanders were hanging out together ahead of their Love Island stint, but ITV's policy requests the contestants remain separate before the series stars.

They are told to avoid each other in the run up to the launch and are not allowed to interact until filming has begun as Maya Jama steps into the mix.

This year's All Stars cast features 'legends' from nine different seasons as the show prepares to roll out its debut episode later this week.

The first twelve Islanders have all appeared in previous villas, from series four in 2018 right up to series 12, which aired just last year.

So far making up the confirmed starting cast are Belle Hassan, 27 (series 5), Whitney Adebayo, 28 (series 10), Millie Court, 29 (series 7), Jess Harding, 25 (series 10), Leanne Amaning, 28 (series 6), Helena Ford, 29 (series 12), Sean Stone, 26 (series 11), Charlie Frederick, 30 (series 4), Ciaran Davies, 22 (series 11), Shaq Muhammad, 27 (series 9), Tommy Bradley, 22 (series 12) and Jack Keating, 26 (series 8).

True to form though, bombshells are no doubt on their way, with rumours hinting that former Islanders Samie Elishi (series 9), Olivia Hawkins (series 9), Ronnie Vint (series 11), Scott Van-Der-Sluis (series 10) and Curtis Pritchard (series 5) are set to make shock appearances.