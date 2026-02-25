Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together
25 February 2026, 11:14 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 12:47
Which Love Island All Stars season 3 couples are still together? Here's all the remaining members of the cast who have managed to stay in their couples.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars 2026 came to an end with the final on February 23rd with a bunch of new couples ready for the outside world including Millie Court and Zac Woodworth and Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis.
Let's also not forget season three winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies as well as the only boyfriend and girlfriend to emerge from the villa, Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone.
Now all taking on the outside world, along with meeting families and friends and heading back to their own homes, can any of them survive all of life's reality checks and stay together?
Here are all the Love Island All Stars 2026 couples who are still together now.
Ciaran and Samie - Still together
This year's winners are still super smitten and planning their first holiday together as well as trips to meet one another's families.
Speaking upon their exit, they admitted the distance between them doesn't feel like an issue when it comes to their relationship.
Ciaran said: "It’s not too long - two hours on the train. I go to London often. I don’t think London / Wales is a problem. Me and the American lads, Airbnb for a month. See how it is, see if I enjoy London and see property for London, see if it’s a place I could move to."
Samie and Ciaran have said they will spend their winnings on their own house deposits as well as a Love Island cast trip to Nashville.
- READ MORE: Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money
- READ MORE: Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed
Millie and Zac - Still together
These two hit it off from the get go and have already got the next few months of their life all mapped out together.
Runners up for the 2026 series, Zac is planning a brief move to London before taking Millie back to the US.
After leaving the villa, Millie said: "Zac’s coming straight to the UK, getting an Air bnb, then pop home, then stay in the UK for a month or two, then I’m going to go to America with you… then after America, the world!"
Leanne and Scott - Still together
The odds are stacked against this year's longest-running couple as everyone has expressed they don't believe they're that compatible.
However, for Scott, once he's met the families, it's apparently going to be boyfriend and girlfriend status for them.
Lucinda and Sean - Still together
They came fourth in this year's Love Island All Stars but were the only couple to leave in an official relationship after becoming girlfriend and boyfriend in the villa.
Just moments out of the villa, Lucinda and Sean were already talking about marriage and wedding plans so things are looking good for these two.
Whitney and Yamen - Still together
Not expecting to find such a strong connection, Whitney and Yamen were the 2026 couple who grew the most.
With plans in both London and LA, we can't wait to see where this relationship lands.
Belle and Harrison - Still together
They were one of the newest couples as we approached the end of Love Island All Stars but they insisted they had a strong connection.
Encouraging her "Butterfly Belle" era, the couple stood strong together. However, Harrison's ex Lauren Wood had a few words to say about him while in the villa which could impact their relationship going forward. Watch this space.
Tommy and Jessy - Still together
It's really early days for these two as a couple after only meeting a week before the final. They left together after being voted out by the public on date night and it's not sure whether they will stay together after the show.
Helena and Carrington - Still together
It was a romance no one could see lasting, even Helena, but the Heart Rate challenge changed everything for these two.
They were voted out close to the final but have since been spotted together holding hands and generally looking smitten still.
Jack and Sher - Still together
They didn't have that instant 'spark' but Jack and Sher are trying their best to expand on their connection outside of the All Stars villa.
READ MORE:
- Love Island star Scott's sister reveals which villa girl is 'perfect' for her brother
- Love Island's Lauren slams ex Harrison as he enters All Stars villa two months after split
- Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest