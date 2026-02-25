Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

25 February 2026, 11:14 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 12:47

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples
Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Which Love Island All Stars season 3 couples are still together? Here's all the remaining members of the cast who have managed to stay in their couples.

Love Island All Stars 2026 came to an end with the final on February 23rd with a bunch of new couples ready for the outside world including Millie Court and Zac Woodworth and Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Let's also not forget season three winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies as well as the only boyfriend and girlfriend to emerge from the villa, Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone.

Now all taking on the outside world, along with meeting families and friends and heading back to their own homes, can any of them survive all of life's reality checks and stay together?

Here are all the Love Island All Stars 2026 couples who are still together now.

Love Island's Ciaran and Samie were crowned the winners of season three
Love Island's Ciaran and Samie were crowned the winners of season three. Picture: ITV2

Ciaran and Samie - Still together

This year's winners are still super smitten and planning their first holiday together as well as trips to meet one another's families.

Speaking upon their exit, they admitted the distance between them doesn't feel like an issue when it comes to their relationship.

Ciaran said: "It’s not too long - two hours on the train. I go to London often. I don’t think London / Wales is a problem. Me and the American lads, Airbnb for a month. See how it is, see if I enjoy London and see property for London, see if it’s a place I could move to."

Samie and Ciaran have said they will spend their winnings on their own house deposits as well as a Love Island cast trip to Nashville.

Love Island viewers enjoyed watching Zac and Millie's relationship blossom
Love Island viewers enjoyed watching Zac and Millie's relationship blossom. Picture: ITV2

Millie and Zac - Still together

These two hit it off from the get go and have already got the next few months of their life all mapped out together.

Runners up for the 2026 series, Zac is planning a brief move to London before taking Millie back to the US.

After leaving the villa, Millie said: "Zac’s coming straight to the UK, getting an Air bnb, then pop home, then stay in the UK for a month or two, then I’m going to go to America with you… then after America, the world!"

Love Island's Leanne and Scott had their ups and downs in the villa
Love Island's Leanne and Scott had their ups and downs in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Leanne and Scott - Still together

The odds are stacked against this year's longest-running couple as everyone has expressed they don't believe they're that compatible.

However, for Scott, once he's met the families, it's apparently going to be boyfriend and girlfriend status for them.

Lucinda and Sean left Love Island All Stars as boyfriend and girlfriend
Lucinda and Sean left Love Island All Stars as boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

Lucinda and Sean - Still together

They came fourth in this year's Love Island All Stars but were the only couple to leave in an official relationship after becoming girlfriend and boyfriend in the villa.

Just moments out of the villa, Lucinda and Sean were already talking about marriage and wedding plans so things are looking good for these two.

Love Island All Stars brought Whitney and Yamen together
Love Island All Stars brought Whitney and Yamen together. Picture: ITV2

Whitney and Yamen - Still together

Not expecting to find such a strong connection, Whitney and Yamen were the 2026 couple who grew the most.

With plans in both London and LA, we can't wait to see where this relationship lands.

Belle and Harrison left the villa very early on into their Love Island connection
Belle and Harrison left the villa very early on into their Love Island connection. Picture: ITV2

Belle and Harrison - Still together

They were one of the newest couples as we approached the end of Love Island All Stars but they insisted they had a strong connection.

Encouraging her "Butterfly Belle" era, the couple stood strong together. However, Harrison's ex Lauren Wood had a few words to say about him while in the villa which could impact their relationship going forward. Watch this space.

Love Island's Tommy and Jessy were a new couple when they left the ITV2 show
Love Island's Tommy and Jessy were a new couple when they left the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

Tommy and Jessy - Still together

It's really early days for these two as a couple after only meeting a week before the final. They left together after being voted out by the public on date night and it's not sure whether they will stay together after the show.

Love Island's Helena is glad she gave US star Carrington another chance
Love Island's Helena is glad she gave US star Carrington another chance. Picture: ITV2

Helena and Carrington - Still together

It was a romance no one could see lasting, even Helena, but the Heart Rate challenge changed everything for these two.

They were voted out close to the final but have since been spotted together holding hands and generally looking smitten still.

Jack and Sher - Still together

They didn't have that instant 'spark' but Jack and Sher are trying their best to expand on their connection outside of the All Stars villa.

