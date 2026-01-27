Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

27 January 2026, 17:40

Lucinda Strafford grew up Brighton, East Sussex.
By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars contestant Lucinda Strafford is on the hunt for love, five years after making her villa debut.

Lucinda Strafford has returned to the villa for another shot at finding her Mr Right.

She entered Love Island All Stars 2026 as a bombshell alongside Curtis Pritchard and it wasn't long before she set her sights on friend Samie Elishi's love interest Ciaran.

The 26-year-old has already ruffled a few feathers with her shock tactics, sparking drama among her fellow Islanders who aren't too happy with her 'sly' behaviour.

So as the reality TV star continues to make her mark, here's everything you need to know about Lucinda Strafford, from her age and who she's dated to her colourful Love Island history.

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Lucinda Strafford?

Age: 26

From: Brighton, East Sussex

Job: Model and influencer

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

Lucinda grew up in Brighton and worked as an air hostess before shooting to stardom during her debut Love Island stint.

Since entering as a bombshell back in 2021, she has carved out a career for herself as an influencer and business owner. The reality star also runs her own home account on Instagram and models for plenty of beauty and fashion brands.

What series of Love Island was Lucinda originally on?

Lucinda first entered the Love Island villa in 2021 during the seventh season, strutting in as a bombshell next to co-star Millie Court.

She arrived on day nine but was dumped almost three weeks later on day 28.

During her stint, she coupled up with Brad McClelland, Danny Bibby and Aaron Francis.

She and Brad were paired together for a few days but received the fewest public votes, causing Brad to exit the villa.

After he was sent packing, Lucinda coupled up with Danny then Aaron but the duo were dumped shortly after and their romance didn't last.

She left Love Island series seven with co-star Aaron.
When did Lucinda Strafford star in Love Island Australia?

In 2023, Lucinda decided to sign up for Love Island Australia in a bid to find her man Down Under.

She fell for Islander Zac Nunn and the two coupled up, remaining together until the final.

"As the days turned to weeks, I hope the weeks turn into a lifetime together. I love you, my Cinderella," he declared before the pair finished as runners-up.

Despite his promise to move to the UK for Lucinda, the co-stars split a few months later sending shockwaves through the internet.

Lucinda made the Love Island Australia final with her partner Zac.
Who else has Lucinda Strafford dated?

The Love Island beauty was linked to DJ Nathan Dawe, with the two striking up a brief romance following her split from Zac.

According to reports, they enjoyed a holiday to Dubai together but their fling didn't go the distance and they parted ways before their relationship really got going.

Things remained amicable between the pair though, with Lucinda confessing after their break-up: "My ex boyfriend is like one of the best people ever, he is so lovely and so kind. A real gent.

"I feel like we will always be friends. He's a bit older as well. I feel like it's just way more mature, which I love."

