Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama hasn't even introduced the cast of 2026 into the villa yet but she's already revealed a huge spoiler.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is back on our screens on January 12th and we already can't wait for a series of shock bombshells, Hideaway dramas and of course, surprise recouplings.

But before the cast, including the likes of Helena Ford, Tommy Bradley and Millie Court, take their spots in the South African villa, a series twist has already been revealed.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maya Jama announced the first coupling up ceremony is all down to the public.

With six All Stars girls and six All Stars boys, they've opened up voting for us to choose who is coupled up with who.

They wrote: "Grab your bow, it’s time to play cupid. Head to the Love Island app to choose one boy to couple up with each girl… but be quick, voting ends tomorrow!"

Voting will take place via the ITVX app with the deadline being Friday 9th at 9pm.

So who should be in a couple with who? Well of course, fans of the show are already casting their votes and speculating as to who should be together.

One Instagram follower predicted: "I wanna see Helena and Shaq!"

Another suggestion was: "Ciaran and Whitney could be giving."

The Love Island All Stars cast includes Ronan Keating's son, Millie Court and Jess Harding. Picture: ITV2

Other ideas were Millie and Charlie, Jess and Tommy and also Helena and Sean.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is the third season of the popular ITV show which sees former contestants, who have found themselves single again, returning for another shot at love.

Previous winners include Molly Smith and Tom Clare (who are now engaged) and Gabi Allen and Casey O'Gorman who sadly split.

